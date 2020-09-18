Highlights: Champat opinion surrounded controversial statement in support of Uddhav Thackeray

The saints and saints performed the Yajna-purification yagya in Hanuman Garhi temple

Mahant Raju Das said – Champat’s statement derogatory

Saints warned Uddhav Thackeray not to enter Ayodhya

Ayodhya

Controversy is intensifying over the statement of General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust Champat Rai. The rift between Ayodhya’s monks and Champat Rai is increasing. Annoyed by the statement of Champat Rai, sages and saints performed a yagna at the famous Hanuman Garhi temple for their wisdom purification. The saints say that they have prayed to Bajrangbali that God give them goodwill. Explain that the saints had warned Uddhav not to enter Ayodhya in connection with the killing of sadhus in Palghar and the Kangana Ranaut case. On this, Champat Rai came out in support of Uddhav.



Disgraceful statement: Raju Das

The sages, led by Mahant Rajudas of Hanuman Garhi, performed a yagna for the wisdom and purification of Champat Rai at the Hanumat pilgrimage. Earlier, sages and saints shouted slogans against Champat Rai. Mahant Rajudas said that the way Champat Rai has made a statement against the saints and saints of Ayodhya is not unfortunate but humiliating. He told that the saints here were angry with the ruthless killing of saints and saints in Palghar, Maharashtra. The CBI was continuously demanding an inquiry, but the Shiv Sena chief was warned not to enter Ayodhya after the Maharashtra government did not take any appropriate steps. He told that all us saints and saints have always been against tyranny and incest.

Champat Rai said – Whose mother gave milk which could stop

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai had said in a disputed statement, “Whose mother has fed so much milk that Uddhav can stop Thackeray from coming to Ayodhya”. The saints and saints of Ayodhya called Champat Rai’s statement blasphemous and derogatory and raised the demand for his removal from the trust.