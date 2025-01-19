Champagne sales last year fell 9.2% last year compared to 2023 with 271.4 million bottles, mainly due to the drop in exports, the sector’s representative body announced this Saturday.

The decline was 10.8% in exports with 153.2 million bottlesthe Champagne Committee said in a statement.

In the French domestic market, sales fell by 7.2% to 118.2 million bottlesan evolution that the Champagne Committee attributed to political uncertainty and the lack of economic dynamism in France.

Although there was a greater drop in marketing abroad, it continued to represent more than half of the champagne market (specifically 56.4%).

Maxime Toubart, president of the General Union of Vintners and co-president of the Champagne Committee, recalled that the consumption of this drink works as “a true barometer of consumer sentiment” and? The current situation is not “party.”

He justified it by evolution of inflationthe conflicts in the world, the economic and political uncertainties in some of the main champagne markets, such as France or the United States.

For the other co-president of the representative body of these sparkling wines, David Chatillon, who is also at the Front of the Union of Champagne Houses, It is precisely in these “less favorable” periods when we have to prepare for the futureto maintain our track record in the environmental field, in conquering new markets and new consumers”:

“Champagne is a solid and sustainable organization model who has shown his capabilities even in adversity, which gives him confidence in the future.