Monday, March 13, 2023, 03:36



| Updated 04:05 a.m.



The most famous red carpet in the world is no longer red. The shade of champagne bathes the more than 200 meters of carpet at the Oscars, through which the most dazzling stars of the cinematographic firmament have paraded. The sparkling wine has also dyed some of the most photographed dresses, such as that of Ana de Armas. The Cuban-Spanish actress, given to honoring Marilyn Monroe, whom she gives life in the movie ‘Blonde’, has done it again every time she gets the chance. Of course, with more success than on other occasions. The interpreter has chosen a version of the popular dress that the blonde bombshell wore to sing, in 1962, the sensual happy birthday to John F. Kennedy. Signed by Louis Vuitton and studded with gemstones, it was finished in a kind of scales reminiscent of the flounces on flamenco dresses.

And it is that the glitter adorned many of the outfits of the Oscar night, with more discreet touches, as in the case of the exceptional styling of Jennifer Connelly, or in all clothing, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Sigourney Weaver or Salma Hayek.

Transparencies have been another of the main elements in outfits, such as that of Lady Gaga’s catwalk Versace, who after showing them for a few minutes on the carpet, where she rushed to the aid of a photographer who suffered a fall, put on a Basic T-shirt and marked make-up was removed to perform ‘Hold my Hand’, from the movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

The international Antonio Banderas has opted for Spanish fashion. The man from Malaga, like his partner, Nicole Kimpel, has opted for Pedro del Hierro. The actor has chosen a black tuxedo with a rounded lapel in shiny black satin, while his girlfriend has opted for a fuchsia ‘total look’, made up of a ‘crop top’, high-waisted palazzo pants and an ‘oversize’ cape with sleeves and feathers around the flap.