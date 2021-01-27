Champ (left) and Major, Joe Biden’s two dogs in a garden of the White House in Washington (USA), January 25, 2021. (JIM WATSON / AFP)

At first glance, the information may seem quite dispensable, but it is clear that the arrival of Joe Biden’s two German Shepherds at the White House enjoys exceptional media coverage.

The Washington post Talk about “dogs that make history” and the chain NBC of D-Day, the “Dog Day“. “Both officially end four years without animals in the White House”, greet him New York Times. The quadrupeds are the other, somewhat funny, symbol of change. Because Donald Trump didn’t like animals. Too much hair, too much dirt, too much “of germs“, from “microbes” , he said.

The Biden therefore land two in Washington: the oldest, Champ, 12, was offered to them in 2008 after the inauguration of Joe Biden as vice-president of Barack Obama; and the youngest, Major, 2, was adopted by the couple from a shelter in 2018. And his presence in the presidential residence is a first since all the other presidents dogs came from kennels.

So they arrived on Sunday, and since all their movements are shown to us: the photo on the porch, the video in the garden, the barking in the background during the official photo of the president in the Oval Office. We learned that Champ has found a nice corner near the fireplace to rest on his way home, that Major loves to sprint in the rose garden of the White House.

Champ and Major have joined us in the White House! pic.twitter.com/R035YnavVo – Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2021

All this does not excite a press that despairs of finding smiling information: on social networks, Internet users do not stop sharing photos, posting portraits of their own dogs, bringing life to life. dedicated accounts to the “first dogs”, the “first dogs” of the country. Millions of tweets. A real frenzy which is quite easily explained when reading the comments. It is that in the midst of the ambient whirlwind, the Covid-19 epidemic, post-electoral division, unemployment, economic, climate, health, political crisis, the dogs have nothing to do with it.

They do not have a paw of responsibility in our quarrels, they do not add fuel to the fire, do not hysterize the debate. On the contrary, they reassure, in spite of themselves, without knowing it, they comfort those who look at them, bring us face to face with ourselves. This is why those who have just arrived in the high place of power that is the White House are unanimous, for this rare kind of innocence, candor, one would dare to say, paradoxically, “of humanity” in these troubled times.