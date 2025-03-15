Chamorro: a ‘friend’ language in the middle of the Pacific

French Hispanic Pierre Chaunnu called Spanish lake to the absolute domain that Spain achieved for more than two centuries in the navigation of the Pacific Ocean. This control of such a vast and dangerous extension – ‘Peaceful‘It is one of the most ravical names or talasonms that exist – that raised as many envies as admirations between rival nations, protected imperial navigation from the California and South American coasts to the Philippines and allowed one of the greatest commercial routes in history: Manila’s galleon.

Back from Acapulco, shortly before arriving in Manila, the ships stopped in the Mariana Islands to renew or secure vituallas. His crews, a melting pot of identities, were formed by Jesuits and Mexican sailors, Filipinos, Creole, mestizos and indigenous and were assisted in the process by the local populations of the archipelago, the Chamoru. It is possible to imagine that in these communicative exchanges the Spanish of Cervantes did not speak, nor in the Limes of Britania the Latin of Cicero was spoken, but a Spanish reduced to the essentials to understand and make themselves be understood. This turning that experiences several languages ​​in contact towards the marrow of its use is known as Pidginization. It is not unique or exceptional. It happened at the same time with the languages ​​of the Mediterranean, generating the Pidgin variant know, and it is already happening today with English. When that Pidgin language is consolidated as the language of the speakers’ community, it becomes a Creole language.

The current language of these islands, the chamorro, proceeds in much of that phenomenon of linguistic contact that occurred in those meetings, as well as the influence of a Spanish administration that lasted since 1565, when Legazpi took possession of them, until 1889, when they were injured to the US and Germany. However, unlike what would be expected after more than three centuries of Hispanic presence, the Spanish has not survived in local use, in addition to some carols and Catholic phraseology. Chamorra language is fascinating precisely because of that. One listens to any of his 50,000 speakers and would not suspect that more than half of his vocabulary is made up of Hispanicisms. In the same way, it also seems to resist the overwhelming anglification that it suffers since the US took over the islands and apply such aggressive policies as the prohibition of its use in schools in 1922 – currently taught and its teachers must possess a specific certificate to teach it.

It seems that its resistance has more to do with adaptation. Rafael Rodríguez puts, probably the maximum referent in the study of the Chamorro, identifies a phenomenon of overlap and not replacement in the formation of neochamorro. Thus we would be facing a mixed language with Malay-Polinesia base that expands its lexical and grammatical repertoire with Spanish. Depending on the perception of Spanish effects on the Chamorra base, the current language can be considered as mostly indigenous with Hispanic surface features (something like the relationship between current Spanish and anglicisms); As a result of a complete or partial Creole, given the community and extended use of the current variant or, finally, as a mixed language.

However, Castilian permeates all the strata of the Chamorra tongue, from the spellGood Dihas, bye, thanks, open…), so that any interpretation that limited the Spanish influence could be discarded. Likewise, it would be exaggerated to consider the Spanish influence on equal terms to the Malay-Polinesia base, as if each one was a parent and the current chamorro the result of its union. Someone might wonder if three centuries of Hispanity were not enough to put the Spanish at the height of the Chamorra base. Everything indicates not.

The geographical situation of the Marianas, in the middle of the ocean, made the contact of the local population with the rest of the Hispanic world very limited, reduced to the few times that Manila’s galleon anchored on its coasts. The Spanish detachment in Guam was equally scarce. In addition, the non -Spanish local population was exempt from paying taxes to the crown, so that, as Rodríguez points out, not speaking Spanish could have its tax advantages. To all this we must add that the objective of the Spanish company in the New World was never Hispanicizing but evangelizing, so imposing the Castilian was not a priority, rather well, it was opted for Latin, as reflected in the first grammar of the Chamorra language, written in 1668 by the Jesuit Diego Luis de Sanvitores, when not by the indigenous languages ​​them Nahuatl, Tarasca, etc. On the other hand, it is striking that there are currently no people who do not speak English in the archipelago. Just a century as an American colony has been more effective in linguistic terms than three Spanish presence.

But do not worry: in Guam, he greets himself, congratulates himself and thanks in Spanish. In good customs we will always understand each other, we are in Madrid or in the middle of the ocean.