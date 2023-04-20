Frank conquers the silver in the -74 kg, defeated by the Slovak Salkazanov in the final. The blue wrestler returned to competing after a 3-month ban, and the revocation of the 2022 world bronze medal, for a positive result in an anti-doping control

Frank Chamizo is smiling again. The blue wrestler won silver at the European wrestling Championships taking place in Zagreb, losing 3-1 to the Slovakian Tajmuraz Salkazanov in what is now one of the most eagerly awaited challenges in the -74 kg category. The Italian-Cuban was looking for revenge after last year’s defeat again against the Slovak, but today’s match was characterized by a passivity which penalized him. However, Chamizo still has the satisfaction of a brilliant career that in the preliminary rounds saw him win three matches with two mind-boggling comebacks and 26 points scored. For Frank this is the eighth consecutive continental podium, including 4 titles: with the silver medal in Zagreb he shows that he has overcome the difficulties of the last period, relaunching himself among the favorites for the next World Championships in September in Belgrade which will deliver the first passes Olympics for Paris 2024. See also Cross-country silver at the Olympics: "From the second lap it got really hard for me"

A NEW START — But this medal has a different flavor than the previous ones. Chamizo is back on the mat after the 3-month ban negotiated with the International Federation (Uww) following the positivity to a substance for recreational purposes found in an anti-doping control during the 2022 World Cup. Just before the end of the ban, in January the the world champion bronze conquered in that edition had also been revoked. “This silver is of immense value to me – said Chamizo through Fijlkam – because in addition to bringing prestige to Italy, it helps me to show everyone that I have overcome the bad period I recently went through. For me it represents a new beginning. I sincerely thank those who have continued to support me and stay close to me. I thank the Italian Army and the Fijlkam”.

THE OTHER AZZURRI — Abraham Conyedo stops at the foot of the 125 kg podium. After yesterday’s good victories and the stop in the semifinals with the Turkish Akgul, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist failed to defeat the Azerbaijani Giorgi Meshvildishvili, winning 7-4. Fifth place also for Simone Piroddu and Benjamin Honis, respectively in the 57 and 97 kg. See also The Honduras of 'Bolillo' Gómez, ready to play against Colombia

TOMORROW — Tomorrow another day of competitions that will see the young Emanuela Liuzzi, European U23 vice-champion, compete in the final for the bronze in the 50 kg against the Bulgarian Milena Selishka. Also competing for the preliminary rounds are Elena Esposito (62kg) and Dalma Caneva (72kg).

April 19, 2023 (change April 19, 2023 | 21:32)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Chamizos #redemption #silver #European #Championships #beginning