The day of Halloween arrived, so Sophie Hannah, the youtuber that shows tutorials of fashion presented chameleonic make-up, thus managing to transform into more than 20 characters for this party on October 31.

The video was shared by British makeup artist “Sophiehanah” on her TikTok platform account in which she noted, “Halloween 2022, What were your favorite looks?”.

During the video, he left his followers shocked because he performed a makeup technique that seemed as if they were real characters since even the textures, outfit, hairstyles Y colors agreed had.

Among it characters, Betty Boop, Little Mermaid, the mask, the mad hatter, Willy Wonka, among other emblematic characters, between terrifying and fantasy.

Before the enormous creation of the content creator, internet users were present by commenting, “Very talented”, “Too beautiful”, “Sophia, you know we can’t choose one, you have too much talent.”

Sophie’s videos usually have thousands of views, as she uploads visual material on both Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, in which she shows her skills with makeup products and puts unmatched works of art on her face.