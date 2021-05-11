Engraving of the interior of the Chateau de Chambord, the largest in the Loire, France. Hulton Archive / EL PAÍS

The most beautiful and strange staircase in the world is in a French castle, that of Chambord. It is the famous double helix staircase devised (not built) by Leonardo da Vinci. Those who go up and those who go down can see each other, but not cross. It is an architectural delight and, in a sense, also a stairway to the future. It was built in one of those moments when the world expands and contracts simultaneously, history fractures, people start to think differently and nobody really knows what is going to happen. It happened in the 16th century and it happens now.

Francis I, the owner of Chambord, invited old Leonardo to his court as soon as he ascended the throne. It was not a thoughtful decision: I simply admired the Renaissance genius and wanted to have him around. Those final years of Leonardo in France, coupled with the king’s personal frivolity, pragmatism, and devotion to culture, created the France of the following centuries. Like the will to build, the great transcendent project of Carlos I, is at the origin of Spain. The double game of Henry VIII of England, joining Francisco or Carlos, the two great rivals, so that neither of them would become too powerful, shaped the position that the British Isles were to maintain with respect to the European continent.

Today was born then. It was born in an improvised way, in a chain of emergency reactions to a new and incomprehensible reality. The small European world had experienced a dizzying expansion with the colonization of America, the appearance of the printing of movable type multiplied the diffusion of knowledge and expanded the human mind and, despite so much new space, there was no way to move without colliding with a rival force. The 16th was a beautiful and chaotic century.

What happens now is quite similar to that. The communications revolution thanks to the internet, the exploration of space (something essential to which we do not pay much attention because we remain entertained with our things), the climatic alteration and, perhaps, the shock of the pandemic will suppose, or rather suppose already, a fracture in history.

Everything is under discussion, from the way we feed ourselves or work to the economic structures and the governance formulas. The luck is that daily life, quite complicated in itself, saves us the vertigo of looking towards an unknown future.

We do not even know which small or large decisions of the present will be remembered as foundational or as symbols of what was born in the 21st century. It did not occur to anyone, exactly 500 years ago, that that picturesque staircase in the central body of the Château de Chambord could be seen as a fundamental feature of a certain collective spirit, which led to the Enlightenment, the French Revolution and certain certainties that until today seemed indisputable to us.

We don’t know who is creating something like the Chambord ladder, or where. But someone is doing it somewhere.