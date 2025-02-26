He did not stole a peanut bag. Nor did he hit the owner of the store as Mónica Cervera, the actress of ‘The one who has been arrested a few days ago in Marbella. Although Calandria ended up in the dungeon, like this interpreter who went from … triumph on television and be nominated for a Goya to live in the street. And the story of the ‘chamberí melómano’ that he told Leandro Blanco In the magazine ‘Black and White’ in 1933 I could well inspire an episode of the famous series.

«Every night a melon was missing»The journalist’s narrative began, which gave an account of an event every week. And every morning Mr. Jerome woke up with his screams and curses to the residents of Santa Engracia Street. The first time that this “advanced Sentinel of Villaconejos in that position of the district of Chamberí” discovered the robbery, took his hands to his head and complained bitterly to the goalkeeper of the house in front. «Of those of 2 pesetas», He lamented, without suspecting the zasca that he would receive in response for his ‘exorbitant’ price. «My mother, what a scandal! ‘Pus’ are rightly stolen, ”said the ‘Signa Sidora’.

The despair of the owner of the position did not prevent the next day to warn a new fault, nor that melons continue to disappear in a constant drip. «It was a kind of contribution that paid the mystery, but that’s what happened a few more days The mystery raised the contribution on 100 percent»Blanco continued. There were two melons that ran the fate of their predecessors, then three and after a while the disappearances happened “in mass and without measure.” “I am missing twelve today, signs Sider!”, The Lord Jerome complained with his eyes in tears.

The goalkeeper softened his heart or maybe he tired of so much Mañanero Rodoto, who knows, but after mocking a little of the deranged seller (“And how is he going to get to get the quorum?”), He decided to lend a hand. He had a brother -in -law who had lost his job in a nearby farm. He could watch the position at night with his shotgun, he offered him to Jerome. «It is not that it is’ a sherlock holmes’ talously ‘, but he will be in the sight», He promised him.















This is how Jacinto entered the scene, a resorted man, well planted and completely bald. His bald was “the inspiring of all the vulgarities that circulate around the world on the occasion of a baldness,” according to Blanco. The promising ‘Piloservator’ or the ‘Trilysin’ that were announced at that time did not obtain the Turkish results of now …

Jacinto was enough for a night to catch the chamberí’s melómano, despite or, rather, thanks to the fact that at a few hours as a guard, an invincible dream entered. He reclined his head between the yellow melons and fell asleep. He could not see Calandria, who peeked to the street around three in the morning. Jaime Vázquez Ordóñez, “Assiduous client of police stations, scribe and common cells”, did not work in blind ‘. He made sure that no one watched him and approached the position with all kinds of precautions. «He took his view on the Assembly of Cucurbitaceae, looked at one of them and before taking it, To make sure for the sound if it was of good quality, I hit him”Blanco explained.

Thus he also acted that night, with such a bad fortune for him that, in the gloom of the night, he confused Jacinto’s bald with a yellow melon and assaulted his classic melon technician papirotazo. To your surprise, On this occasion the chosen melon suddenly got up and pointed to him with a shotgun. «Hands up! – the editor continued- The Randa let himself capture docilely and undertook once again in his life the path of the police station ». Blanco still added a Calandria conversation in the dungeon. “You do not know you have your head,” an old topist rebuked him. «I had it, yes, sir. What I had known is the guard. Dita be my luck …! “Vázquez replied.

Leandro Blanco himself wrote that the story has no imagination, pulls copies of his episodes, clichés of his culminating facts and takes advantage of, in short, the circumstances offered to him to plague herself blatantly. The story is repeated, said the renowned journalist, winner of a Luca de Tena award in 1929. However, the case of the Chamberí melomaniac who The photographer Virgilio Muro illustrated with the help of two actors from the Fuencarral Theater It has no paragon. Do not even reflect on any other information of the time. How could the event recreate in so much detail? «The informant responds to the authenticity of the event that reports (…) Oh, if I could do it with dialogue! ”Blanco said in another of his articles.