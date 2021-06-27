The economy begins to breathe. Noticeable. Although the data for the first quarter of the year does not yet show GDP growth (-0.4%), the second quarter will do so according to all forecasts. With improvement in sight, the flourishing of companies and businesses has not been long in coming. Between January and May, companies created in Spain have increased by 54% over the previous year, which is not difficult, and a much more relevant 2.7% over the same months of 2019, before the covid, as stated It follows from the data of the College of Registrars. March was the turning point and in the last month, the rise has been 10% over two years ago, a very important increase, in the words of José Miguel Tabarés, his vice dean.

The street is still a reflection of this reality. And Madrid its epicenter. A walk through the central Chamberí district shows this renewed atmosphere. Despite the fact that the number of commercial premises closed after the blow of the pandemic is still higher than those that are opening even in commercial environments such as Fuencarral and Princesa streets, the truth is that the sidewalks begin to smell fresh. Since March, at least twenty long businesses have been opened in the 15 busiest streets in the district. And another ten establishments await the end of the works to hang the open sign, as is the case with the historic La Mallorquina pastry shop in the Quevedo roundabout.

Teresa Calderón (left) and Joanna Welsh will open their store in July. Santi Burgos

The businesses are the most diverse. Perhaps those that are repeated the most, as is often the case with fashions, are bakeries, flower shops and the eternal Spanish bars and restaurants. But also in this aspect, new airs are appreciated, different ideas such as the one that the company brings Bulk, that within two weeks the two vending machines of biodegradable cleaning and personal hygiene products will be operational in its premises that will operate 24 hours a day. With them its two owners, Teresa Calderón and Joanna Welsh, want to avoid the current unbridled use of plastics. “The intention is that people come with their can and fill it with the product that interests them, a good solution for students, for example,” explains Calderón, whose objective is “to distribute these vending throughout Spain ”.

There is also a different way of doing things. This is how the two couples who have set up the ceramic school Tactile they want to work: “we seek the greatest flexibility to be able to reconcile professional and family life”. “It had to be a proximity project, linked to the neighborhood and with which to recover old traditions,” say Ana Kuntzelman and Patricia Alda, two of the promoters of this workshop to which they will attract artists to teach classes, professionals or amateurs for them to work and bake their pieces in the school oven and for children to explore working with clay. Like them, the two previous entrepreneurs, equally mothers, plan to distribute their time in another way.

In addition to conciliation, respect for the environment and the idea of ​​rescuing trades such as leitmotif, there is another differential aspect in new businesses that this walk through Chamberí has ​​highlighted: some businessmen from other provinces or small towns have found their opportunity to launch into the Madrid market, where the price of commercial premises has dropped by more than 10% in the best areas of the city and about 20% in secondary areas as a consequence of the pandemic, according to Augusto Lobo, director of retail from the consulting firm JLL.

A leap made by the Cuenca family that owns the Pilares art gallery or the Cantabrians of the well-known chain of ice cream parlors Regma, with 40 own and expanding stores, or Pablo Lira, businessman from Arganda del Rey, who has decided to open his first design and furniture store, TreCea, in the capital at a time as complicated and strange as the current one. It has been operating for two weeks and has closed 10 sales. “Those of us who are not afraid take risks,” says Lira bluntly.

He acknowledges that he has taken advantage of the opportunity offered by “after a long time unemployed, in which very well positioned stores have closed, the offer is very interesting and there are great opportunities”. Surely this lower rental price is the reason why properties that were closed long ago, such as the historic La Hemeroteca, have been occupied just a fortnight ago by the María Bonita restaurant-bar.

Andoni Nieto, partner of the florist Mon Parnasse He explains it like this: “The pandemic has helped us to find places that are available and cheaper than those that previously existed. And also at the time of materializing projects that we had in mind before, but that lack of time prevented us from the dedication they needed ”. Just the case of Táctil, which had been maturing since 2019. The choice to jump into the ring now responds to a commitment to optimism, in the words of Patricia Alda, tired of the covid and in need of doing new things to get out of the situation in a liberating space, as Kuntzelman calls, the ceramic workshop. And so it has been welcomed by the neighborhood. In the three weeks that they have been operating they have already filled one of the two available class shifts.

Tactile ceramic workshop, which has been operating for three weeks on Calle Santa Feliciana. Santi Burgos

Employment creation

Two steps from Táctil, the Alma bakery started operating a couple of months ago. “We are doing very well,” says its owner, Joaquín Escrivá, who at 31 has already set up two bakeries with his partner, in addition to other businesses, and plans to open a bakery school in Hungary because “we like to develop projects ”. Escrivá points out that the business billing allows them to pay the salary to four other people. In the case of the Juliettas pastry-bakery, which opened in April as part of an expanding franchise chain, there are two jobs created, says María José, its manager.

And that is another of the dominant notes of the businesses that are being inaugurated in Chamberí, which generate employment. Fewer companies serve their self-employment drivers than those that create two to six jobs. And, as the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá said a few days ago: “We are very close to recovering employment prior to the pandemic in seasonally adjusted terms.” Since the beginning of February, when 1.3 million people were in ERTE, “we have recovered 500,000 from ERTE and 700,000 affiliated with Social Security. And in the case of the self-employed, the difference is even greater ”.

Mon Parnasse is a clear example. The company created by four partners from different countries (Spanish, French, Swiss and Japanese) aims to become a giant network of international florists with the ability to negotiate directly with suppliers, explains Nieto. In March, it opened its two pilot stores, in Madrid, to which another 3 or 4 will be added in the city in October, in addition to those that are expected to open before in Geneva and Rotterdam.

Each establishment represents an investment of 200,000 euros, adds the partner of Mon Parnasse; A figure that in the Tactile ceramics school is 100,000 euros, similar to Alma’s. Although it is more common, as with TreCea or Begranel, it is around 50,000 euros. Works, machinery and furniture take the bulk of the budget, which in most cases is faced with its own savings. The entrepreneurs consulted hope to recover this investment within two to four years. They already have less to amortize their investment after being the first to debut in the neighborhood after the COVID hit and give Chamberí that new smell of new.

An aroma that is perceived strong, but that does not exempt other stores and companies from closing at the same time. The Azalian shoe store, whose manager, Vicente, emphasizes that it has survived until now thanks to the people of the neighborhood with sales reduced by almost half, or the Douglas chain store says goodbye to the place. “We have already cried all that we had to cry,” says Sara, the manager of the perfumery who put the final closure last Friday at Cea Bermúdez and included her workers in the ERE that the company has running. Azalian liquidates its stocks and announces the closure. At least while the Alberto Aguilera building where he has his establishment carries out the works in progress and the owner of the company renegotiates the rent with that of the commercial premises, Vicente hopes.

Despite these examples, which are also given, business opening is more abundant than closing. “The positive trend in the creation of companies is generalized in all the autonomous communities, although in Madrid it is more pronounced due to its greater volume”, points out the vice dean of the College of Registrars, “and it is very difficult to turn around”, he warns . “We noticed an increase in the demand for commercial premises and the entry of new operators in Madrid”, supports Augusto lobo. After the pioneers that appear in this article, other entrepreneurs will arrive to definitively change the aroma of Chamberí.