Decision on a bill that increases punishments was taken after a meeting of leaders with Haddad and seeks to avoid blocking the plenary agenda

Leaders of the Chamber of Deputies decided this Tuesday (26th March) to remove the constitutional urgency of the PL (bill) 1,646 of 2019 –which increases and establishes punishments for persistent debtors (those who constantly fail to comply with tax debts)– to prevent the text from blocking the plenary agenda. The decision was taken after a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. Voting will take place after the House's long holiday, which starts this Thursday (28th March) and runs until April 8th.

According to the leader of the Government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-BA), the PL vote 3, 2024, which amends the Bankruptcy Law, is confirmed for this 3rd (26th March). The idea is to preserve, to a certain extent, the agreement established between the deputies and the president of Casa Baixa, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to vote on priority issues until Wednesday (27th March) to guarantee the “white recess”.

With the withdrawal of the urgency of the PL of the persistent debtor, the informal holidays are confirmed. The leader also declared that the final text of the Bankruptcy Bill must comply with 2 of the 3 amendment requests made by the Ministry of Finance. The project must be approved with ease and without highlights.

Guimarães also stated that he will file with the Board of Directors of the Chamber the new versions of the PLs of the Persian and from reimbursing municipal payrolls this Tuesday (26th March). The PEC (Constitutional Amendment Project) 5, 2023which expands the tax exemption for religious temples and affiliated entities, should only be voted on after the parliamentary recess.

“WHITE RECESS”

O “white recess” –as the informal holidays are called– would be used for deputies to visit the cities in their areas of influence and work out membership and support agreements for the municipal elections in October, which will shorten this year's legislative calendar.