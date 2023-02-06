Federal Court accepted complaint from the Public Prosecutor’s Office against mining companies Vale and Tüv Süd

The new developments of socio-environmental crimes that affected the cities of Brumadinho and Mariana, in Minas Gerais, will remain under analysis by the new legislature of the Chamber of Deputies.

Rapporteur of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Brumadinho and coordinator of the external commission on the renegotiation of the judicial agreements of Mariana, the deputy Rogerio Correia (PT-MG) highlights pending issues that indicate impunity in the two tragedies.

The Federal Court accepted, on Tuesday (24.jan.2023), the Public Prosecutor’s Office’s complaint against the mining companies Vale and Tüv Süd, in addition to 16 people involved in the 270 deaths caused by the rupture of the Córrego do Fundão dam, in Brumadinho, on January 25, 2019. There are still searches for the bodies of 3 victims.

The judicial movement took place on the eve of the 4th anniversary of the tragedy, when the statute of limitations for several crimes would expire. In the case of Mariana, Rogério Correia also points out obstacles to the proper punishment of those responsible and reparation for the families of the 19 dead after the Fundão dam collapse, on November 5, 2015.

“We intend, as of February 1st, to present a request for an external commission to continue to monitor these two criminal tragedies, to see how the execution of the Brumadinho agreement is going and the follow-up of the so-called renegotiation of the agreement regarding the crime of the Vale, in Mariana”said the deputy.

According to him, another important issue is the monitoring of criminal analysis. “In Mariana’s case, no one was punished and it’s been 8 years. Brumadinho’s case was in state court, now it’s going to federal court and it’s been 3 years in which time was wasted. Unfortunately, this impunity has been the hallmark of these 2 crimes.”criticized.

Rogério Correia participated on Tuesday (30.jan) in an evaluation meeting of Avabrum, the association of relatives of victims and victims of the 2019 tragedy, in Brumadinho. He praised the decision of the Federal Court to accept the complaints regarding the crimes of aggravated homicide and crimes of pollution and against fauna and flora, despite the delay.

The deputy recalled that all the bodies that investigated the Brumadinho tragedy – such as the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, the Federal Public Ministry and the Public Ministry of the Estaod of Minas Gerais, in addition to the CPIs of the Chamber and the Senate – had no doubts as to the committing crimes.

“This is not just a word, but scientific evidence. The companies, notably Vale and Tüv Süd, knew that this rupture was imminent and, even so, the ore extraction process near the dam was not paralyzed. And amazing: even with that, they let workers stay a few meters from the dam itself, in the cafeteria”, he said.