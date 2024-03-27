Chamber will hear Rio security secretaries about militias

Commission within the Chamber of Deputies will invite the secretaries of Public Security and Civil Police of Rio to address the influence of the militia

The Public Safety Commission of Chamber of Deputies approved requests to invite the Secretary of Public Security of Rio de Janeiro, Victor Cesar dos Santos, and the Secretary of the Civil Police, Marcus Vinícius Fernandes, to discuss how both bodies have operated to deal with the influence of the militia and organized crime . The date has not been set.

The requests were presented by the deputy Pastor Henrique Vieira (Psol-RJ) and signed by the deputies Sanderson (PL-RS) and Sergeant Gonçalves (PL-RN).

Pastor Henrique Vieira justified the invitation by citing the possible participation of former Civil Police chief Rivaldo Barbosa in the intellectual authorship of the murder of councilor Marielle Franco in 2018.

“It took 6 years and 10 days to wait for a resolution to the crime, and this long time is justified by the participation of the then head of the Civil Police in the murder”said deputy Pastor Henrique Vieira.

Barbosa is investigated for alleged obstruction of justice in the case. The Civil Police Chief was appointed head of the RJ Civil Police on March 13, 2018, the day before Marielle's murder. He was coordinator of the Homicide Division, where he maintained contact with the councilor.

“Unfortunately, he is no exception. Although there are many good police officers in all security forces, and it was through their actions that this barbaric crime was elucidated, there is an ingrained relationship between the militias, organized crime and agents of the State”added Vieira.

With information from Chamber Agency.