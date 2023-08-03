President of the Chamber says that the theme is the only one that has consensus among the changes made by the Senate in the text

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Thursday (3.Aug.2023) that the withdrawal of the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District from the fiscal framework limit is the only change that there is an agreement to be discussed and possibly accepted. The project (PLP 93 of 2023) was approved in the Senate with amendments and returned for analysis by the deputies. According to Lira, the text has not yet been discussed, as there is no consensus among the leaders on what was modified by the senators.

“In theory, the Chamber does not agree with any type of alteration [feita pelo Senado] other than the discussion of the Constitutional Fund of the DF. Neither Fundeb was agreed, nor science and technology was agreed, much less the budget change”, said Lira in an interview with journalists in the Chamber.

When it was voted in the Chamber, the deputies agreed to maintain the fund’s spending limit in the fiscal framework. The FCDF represents around 40% of the DF’s budget allocation in 2023 – R$ 23 billion of the total budget of R$ 57.4 billion. The fund is fed with transfers from the federal government – ​​that is, funded by all states of the federation.

It was established by the Federal Constitution of 1988, to fund the organization and maintenance of the Civil, Military, Criminal and Fire Brigade Police and financial assistance to the DF for the execution of public services.

According to the current correction, if revenue increases, transfers to FCDF also increase. Resources are supervised by the TCU (Federal Court of Accounts).

Lira’s ally, the deputy governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão (PP), participates directly in the negotiations in favor of maintaining the Constitutional Fund of the DF outside the spending limit. The Federal District caucus lobbied hard for the issue in the Chamber, but it was unsuccessful. In the Senate, the change passed smoothly.

The senators also withdrew Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and Enhancement of Education Professionals) and spending on science, technology and innovation from the expenditure ceiling.

“I did not want to [pautar] because there is still no consensus, so I cannot put an agenda that the rapporteur has not talked to the leaders and that we have not yet discussed the Senate amendments. That’s natural. This is normal and we have a deadline”, said Lira.

According to the mayor, the proposal will be discussed between party leaders and the rapporteur, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), this week and starting next week. The term “Minimum” Voting date is August 31st. He also made an indirect criticism of the government’s articulation regarding the fiscal framework in each legislative house.

“In the Senate, there was a divergence. Government leaders presented another proposal. In this case, the government made a text in the Chamber and another one in the Senate. We need to discuss this text calmly. At least until August 31st. declared.