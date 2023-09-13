Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 19:41

The Road and Transport Committee of the Chamber of Deputies (CVT) approved this Tuesday, 12th, after a public hearing, a document to be sent to the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) in which it calls for improvements and flexibility in the proposals for the new framework regulatory framework for interstate road transport of passengers. The milestone is under discussion at ANTT.

Federal deputy Maurício Marcon (Podemos-RS), who led the hearing, defends a broader opening than that currently designed by ANTT. The proposal under analysis limits the entry of new companies, with time restrictions and technical criteria that, according to the agency, seek to guarantee the quality of the services provided.

“I believe that competition is always the best way. All the companies that are here, even those from abroad, generate income in the country”, says Marcon. For the deputy, there is a clear favoring of large transport companies, which today control the majority of the market. “It is very clear that there is market protection and ANTT should not have this role: it must protect people – not the market, not companies”, he demands.

As shown by Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), ANTT’s proposal has been criticized by sector experts. At the public hearing held by the agency a month ago, all statements indicated dissatisfaction with what they considered to be the unfeasibility of new companies entering the market.