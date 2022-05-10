Earlier this year, Staghouwer announced a study into a meat tax, because he believes it could encourage people to make healthier and more sustainable choices. As far as the ChristenUnie minister is concerned, the proceeds could be used to help farmers to produce more sustainably.

According to Staghouwer, a meat tax would be closely linked to other tax measures that the cabinet wants to take to encourage healthier food choices. For example, it has been agreed in the coalition agreement that there will be a sugar tax on soft drinks and that the VAT on fruit and vegetables will eventually be reduced to 0 percent.

The coalition parties VVD and CDA immediately announced that they think a meat tax would go too far. Especially now that the prices of daily groceries are already rising at a record pace, they do not find such an increase in the tax burden a viable path. SP, SGP, Denk, FvD, JA21, BIJ1, BBB, Groep Van Haga and Pieter Omtzigt also support the PVV’s appeal. See also Tonight on TV: Expedition Netherlands, Travel Waes: Flanders and The evening show stand-ups

