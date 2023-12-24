When taking stock of the year, president of the Lower House said the Legislature is not a “law production factory”

When taking quick stock of 2023, the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that the House acted as a partner with the government, but without losing its independence, on important issues for the economy in 2024. He highlighted the approval of the fiscal framework, the Carf PL and social agenda proposals.

“When I said that the presidency of the House cannot destabilize a country, regardless of the president, it is a fact that we never did that, neither in the last government nor in this government”declared Lira.

“If we don’t advance further, it’s because we are not a factory producing laws, we have to choose them very carefully to facilitate and improve the environment in our country”he added.

Balance

Lira assesses that, amid a situation of political polarization, the House managed to find balance to approve important economic agendas in 2023.

For him, the Chamber also made progress this year with the creation of the black bench, formed by more than 120 deputies who declare themselves black or mixed race. The black bench will have a seat at the meeting of the College of Leaders of the Chamber, which defines the voting agenda for the Plenary, with the right to voice and vote.

Economy

In 2024, according to Lira, the priority will again be, in part, the economic agenda, such as the regulation of tax reform and sports betting, if the vote on this matter is not completed this year.

The president of the Chamber also considers it a priority to discuss public safety and the regulation of artificial intelligence, which he currently considers a lawless land. In his view, AI can affect elections, and the topic is more relevant than fake news.

With information from Chamber Agency.