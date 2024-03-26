The House of Representatives believes that the government should speak out much harder against the recent actions of pro-Palestinian demonstrators. The wait-and-see reaction of State Secretary Fleur Gräper (Culture) to, among other things, Lenny Kuhr's disrupted concert is upsetting MPs from left to right.
Cato Bruinewoud
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Chamber #cabinet #condemn #Lenny #Kuhr39s #concert #disruption #sharply #39Weak #bite39
Leave a Reply