updateThe fact that airline KLM has not adhered to the conditions of the support package it received from the government to survive the corona crisis has led to anger in politicians in The Hague. MPs want legal action. “They just raise their middle finger to the taxpayer,” says Henk Nijboer (PvdA).

State agent Jeroen Kremers published a damning judgment on Wednesday about KLM’s compliance with state aid rules. In his final report, he suggests enforcing compliance through the courts if necessary. According to Kremers, KLM did not realize promised cost savings and staff received a profit distribution for 2022 against the agreements.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives will talk to Minister Kaag (D66, Finance) about the subject. Nijboer will then insist on going to court. Other parties also want the government to intervene. “Going to court is the very last resort, and the purpose of litigation is not to destroy KLM,” says Evert Jan Slootweg (CDA). “But if a company more or less deliberately does not keep to agreements, you have to intervene.” Alexander Hammelberg (D66): “If the taxpayer helps a company through such a serious crisis, you can expect KLM to keep to the agreements.”

Groenlinks and ChristenUnie also want KLM to be dealt with firmly.

In addition to 2 billion euros in NOW support to continue paying wages during the corona crisis, KLM also received more than 3 billion euros in loans and guarantees under conditions to continue to meet its obligations. Kremers was appointed to monitor compliance with those conditions. On Wednesday, he presented his fifth and final report on the billion-dollar support, which has since been repaid.

The support operation 'seems' to be successful, says the state agent, but according to him the company's actions pose risks for the future. Because structural savings fall short, the capital position is so weak that the question is whether KLM can stand on its own two feet in the event of new setbacks, he writes.

Kremers also states in his report that the more expensive personnel, such as pilots, lost much less salary than agreed. “Taking into account the higher inflation, the employment conditions contribution of pilots in 2022 lagged far behind (in the order of 15 percent) compared to the commitments entered into by KLM to obtain the billions in support. The agreed contribution has been made by the low-paid ground and cabin employees and the board and top management.”

Kremers not only criticizes the financial compliance with the conditions, but also the information provided by the airline. “The provision of information and the cooperation of KLM management went well until the conditions became tight. Contrary to what had been agreed, the state agent and the State were then no longer informed in a timely and reliable manner. Violations only came to light later or after investigation by external parties. KLM’s Annual Report 2022 misrepresents the facts regarding compliance with the conditions of the support package.”

In a letter to Parliament, the cabinet says it is ‘disappointed’ in KLM. The cabinet also ‘regrets’ that KLM has delivered an ‘incomplete implementation plan’. As a result, the state agent was unable to properly assess compliance with the conditions, the cabinet writes.

According to Kremers, KLM undermines the authority of the government with its attitude. He also thinks that KLM, just like Booking.com before, should consider repaying part of the NOW benefit received. According to him, that part of the support was 'formally justified, but socially unjustified'.

According to him, the cabinet has spoken ‘insistently’ with KLM on several occasions to insist on compliance with the support conditions. “Despite repeated commitments from KLM, those talks have so far not led to compliance. On the contrary. Insofar as conducting talks does not lead to the desired results, the government also has other, more coercive means at its disposal.”

The government states that the number of possibilities for the state to enforce compliance is more limited than outlined. The support to KLM will be evaluated in the near future. The results of this evaluation will be published in the autumn of 2023.



KLM says in a response that it read the final report of the state agent ‘with surprise’. According to the airline, it is a mixture of opinions and facts. Anyone who reads the final report of the state agent might think that KLM has not taken any notice of the conditions of the State. However, that is by no means the case.’

KLM points to ‘economic conditions and tightness on the labor market’ that led to ‘new dilemmas’. They forced KLM to make difficult choices, the company writes. ‘They worked out well. Government support has been effective and KLM has successfully weathered the crisis. The traveler can fully rely on us, the network has been maintained and the loans have been repaid faster than expected. KLM has always reported correctly, factually and carefully, including in the annual report, and has included the relevant ministries in its considerations.’

It hurts society that the state agent aims his arrows at 'our fliers'. 'That's not right. We stand for all KLM employees, make agreements with the unions about conditions and therefore distance ourselves from the remarks of the state agent in the report.'

Unions: We also suffer from inflation Pilot union VNV states in a joint statement with other unions that they believe the report contains many inaccuracies and personal opinions, whereby ‘unpleasant facts are ignored’. “This not only gives an oversimplified, but above all an incorrect picture of KLM and its employees.” One of the violations found by the state agent is that the staff received a profit distribution for 2022 against the agreements. Birte Nelen, director of FNV Luchtvaart: ,,The profit distribution is an agreement between KLM and the unions. In return, the staff has long refrained from a structural wage increase. The fact that this is not allowed under state aid rules is not something that we as unions are about, KLM has agreed with the government. We have always believed that the government should not be allowed to go over the collective agreements.” Nelen points out that some agreements from the support package were no longer tenable. Our supporters are very grateful for the government’s help, but are also confronted with raging inflation. People who earn 2400 or 2500 euros must also be able to continue to pay the rent. You cannot expect all KLM employees to continue to lose salary under such circumstances. In addition, extra staff had to be recruited due to all the problems with baggage handling last summer.”

