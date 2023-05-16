Rapporteur, Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA) presented an opinion to leaders of Casa Baixa this Monday (May 15, 2023)

The Chamber of Deputies must vote on Wednesday (May 17, 2023) on the urgent request for the PLP (Supplementary Bill) 93 of 2023, which deals with the new tax rule. The mechanism will replace the spending cap, if approved by both the House and the Senate.

The definition took place after the rapporteur for the new fiscal framework in the Chamber, Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), present on Monday night (May 15) the main points of his report to party leaders in a meeting with the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT). The meeting took place at the official residence of the Presidency of Casa Baixa.

Earlier, Cajado met for about 2 hours with Lira and Haddad. On leaving the meeting, he said that his report will not bring sections that establish criminal punishment for non-compliance with fiscal targets. He stated that the report will have triggers for compliance with the rules.

PLANALT BET

The new fiscal framework was sent by the government to replace the spending cap rule. The proposal is the Executive’s main bet to lower the interest rate, currently at 13.75% and the target of criticism from the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

like the Power360 showed, there is dissatisfactions of congressmen for evaluating that the new rule is lenient in relation to non-compliance with goals. Part of the deputies also defends that the fiscal framework should not be entirely based on the increase in collection.

The text sent by the Executive to the National Congress, on April 18, frees the PT president of criminal responsibility, in case of non-fulfillment of goals.

The project only requires that the president send a message to Congress by May 31 of the following year to explain the reasons and signal corrections. Earlier this Monday, Haddad, Lula and government leaders had already discussed the fiscal framework in a meeting at the Planalto Palace.

As sent by the Executive, the text sets the goal of ending 2023 with a deficit of 0.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), zeroing it in 2024 and moving to a surplus of 0.5% of GDP in 2025 and 1 % in 2026. It also establishes the objective of stabilizing the public debt by 2026.

Radar changes

The new fiscal framework may undergo significant changes in comparison with what was presented by the Ministry of Finance. Here are some points: