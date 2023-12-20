An agreement has been found between the government and the opposition on the 2024 budget, which will go to the vote in the Chamber on December 29th without resorting to a vote of confidence. This was announced by the Minister of Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani, on the sidelines of the Montecitorio group leaders' conference which defined the timetable for the approval of the manoeuvre.

“We found an agreement to close the maneuver on the 29th, in the late afternoon. The opposition asked not to place their trust in exchange for a regulated discussion on the amendments, we willingly said yes”, explained the minister.

The group leader of the Chamber then defined the times for the final approval of the maneuver: the calendar foresees the arrival of the budget law in the chamber on the 28th from 3 pm, then on the 29th the examination will resume from 9 am until the final declarations of vote scheduled from 5pm live on TV.

Today the law in the Senate for general discussion

Meanwhile, the 2024 maneuver arrives today in the Senate Chamber for the general discussion which will start at 6.30 pm to reach the vote of confidence and the green light by Friday 22nd. The bill will then pass to the Chamber for a rapid process which will lead to final approval of the measure between Christmas and New Year. An examination of the Budget, which got off to a slow start due to the issue of amendments and the government's desire to 'lock down' the bill, which now enters the final rush, averting the specter of a provisional exercise in the event of a lack of green light by 31 December.