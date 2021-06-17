The complementary bill in which the government proposes to standardize ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) rates on fuels should be voted on by deputies, but without its main section. This is the PLP (complementary bill) 16 of 2021 (read the whole, 227 KB), authored by the Executive.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that the project should be scheduled next week.

Panel leaders decided, in a meeting this Thursday (June 17, 2021), that the obligation to include in the invoice how much of the price paid by the consumer is due to the tax should be discussed. States charge different rates of tax on fuels and estimate their revenues accordingly.

The leader of the Government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), confirmed the agreement to power360. He told the report that the states made their plans with the current rates and that it would be difficult to reconcile the rates for each location, which vary a lot.

According to Barros, the matter may be discussed in the tax reform. So far, Planalto has only sent the Chamber a proposal that unifies PIS and Cofins, without changing the ICMS.

The proposal is a wish of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. He seeks to alleviate the pressure he is suffering from sectors that support him, such as truck drivers, unhappy with the price of fuel.

By making explicit in the note the participation of ICMS in prices, it shares this wear with the governors. Last week, Bolsonaro told supporters that Arthur Lira, his ally, would put the proposal to a vote.

If there is a turnaround and the project is approved in the way it was prepared by the government, a single ICMS rate for each fuel would be valid throughout the national territory.

The fee would be stipulated by the States “upon deliberation in the National Council of Finance Policy”, says the government in justification of the project.

Fuels such as gasoline, diesel and alcohol are within the scope of the project. Different products may have different rates from each other, as long as they are constant throughout the national territory.

