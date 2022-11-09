Rule creates more charges for those who burden the transmission system more; text goes to Senate analysis

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (Nov. ring (National Electric Energy Agency). The text had 210 votes in favor and 71 against. It will go on to the Senate for review.

At new rules established by Aneel in september they are in the location sign of the tariffs for the use of the transmission system – which transports the energy produced to the places of consumption. Here’s the intact of the PDL (113 KB).

The agency’s new methodology favors generation projects close to consumption regions, creating more burdens for those who place more burdens on the transmission system.

According to Aneel, the location signal, which is a component of tariffs, focused on each submarket of the SIN (National Interconnected System) –North, Northeast, Southeast/Midwest and South–, without taking into account the “export” and “import” energy between them. This would cause the component to not be fulfilling its function determined by law.

Thus, the calculation stops focusing on regional markets to consider the national scenario. 🇧🇷Focus on submarkets distorts the economic signal🇧🇷says the agency.

In practice, Aneel’s rules will make renewable energy enterprises in the Northeast pay more for the cost of transmission, as they export energy to other submarkets.

The author of the project, deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), said that the revision of the tariffs brings insecurity for the investment in wind energy.

🇧🇷We cannot have the prospect of changing the locational signal, when today the Northeast has a surplus of energy, and with a discourse that energy would be cheaper in the Northeast because we have this surplus, but the generating parks will fail, investments will fail, because it will be a change of location, even with lower efficiency in the generation of solar energy, and simply the extinction of all the progress that Brazil had with regard to the advancement of wind energy, wind energy“, said the congressman.