The House of Representatives opposes a cabinet proposal that may require emergency aid stations to close. Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health) calls these fears ‘obvious nonsense’. According to him, the emergency posts are not at issue.

According to the cabinet, regional hospitals employ too few specialists to always provide good, acute care. That is why Minister Kuipers wants to let go of the so-called ’45-minute standard’. This rule dictates that patients must always be able to reach an emergency room by ambulance within 45 minutes.

The standard is outdated, says Kuipers. For example, patients would sometimes benefit from not being transported to the nearest hospital, but immediately to a more specialized hospital. Nowadays, some of the care is already provided on location and in the ambulance itself, which means that it takes longer.

The only fear is that the abolition of the 45-minute standard will jeopardize the survival of vulnerable hospitals and emergency posts. That’s how it works: a hospital or emergency department in a rural region that treats few patients but is crucial for achieving the standard, still receives compensation from the government. The House is afraid that the compensation will be lost. Without that contribution, the hospitals will not be able to keep their emergency room open, is the idea. See also Wheelchair user has to crawl on the floor to the toilet in the plane

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

obvious nonsense

The Chamber wants to avoid closure. “You cannot call demolition a vision”, Fleur Agema (PVV) accuses the minister. “We also find it very obvious that a fire station is always open, even if no fire alarm comes in.” It is supported by GroenLinks, PvdA and SP, among others. For example, GroenLinks MP Corinne Ellemeet states that the minister is ‘really missing the point’ by putting proximity to care second.

There is also no unambiguous support for the minister from the coalition. When Wieke Paulusma (D66) shows understanding for the plans of Minister Kuipers, she clashes hard with CDA MP Joba van den Berg. “This is the death blow for hospitals,” she accuses Paulusma. The CDA is not against a revision of the standard, ‘but you shouldn’t throw away old shoes if you don’t have new ones yet,’ says Van den Berg. See also FGTS: Caixa releases new withdrawal of R$ 1,000 this week; see calendar

Minister Kuipers calls the fact that the intention to change the 45-minute standard could lead to emergency posts and regional hospitals having to close as ‘obvious nonsense’. He therefore emphatically promises that the standard will not disappear until a new one is on the table. He will discuss this with care organizations and hopes to discuss this again with the House before the autumn of 2023.

This new standard should then take into account current challenges for acute care, and be about more than just minutes. For example, Kuipers himself refers to ‘a combination of instruments’ with different time indications and quality requirements, based on volume standards, available personnel and mutual agreements in the regions. The patient is central to this, says Kuipers. A new financial arrangement will also have to be made to keep vulnerable emergency posts open. This sounds good to VVD member Judith Tielen, but, she warns the minister, ‘the standard must remain simple’. See also After 28 years of acquittal for the Pettense camping murder

This seems to appease the anger in the committee. For example, Ellemeet is ‘relieved that a clear commitment has been made’. Van den Berg is also grateful. The Chamber is not yet completely reassured. Agema: ,,I understand that the minister does not want to be the minister who will close emergency aid stations, but that may be the result of the decisions he makes.”

React can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name be placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch all our videos about politics here: