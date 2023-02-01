Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) and Duda Salabert (PDT-MG) will be the first transgender women in the House

Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) and Duda Salabert (PDT-MG) take office as deputies this Wednesday (1.Feb.2023), along with the other congressmen elected in 2022. For the 1st time, the Chamber of Deputies will have two trans women in its composition.

Hilton and Salabert were elected with 256,903 and 208,332 votes, respectively.

According to survey of antra (National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals), 37 trans people ran for a seat in the Chamber in 2022.

Before arriving at the House, Hilton was the 1st trans councilwoman elected in the São Paulo City Council, in 2020.

In an interview with Power360she said that her priority in Congress will be to guide the fight against hunger.

In the municipal legislature, the councilwoman managed to approve PL (bill) 465 of 2021 (full – 5 MB) to ensure the nutrition and food security of the population in São Paulo.

“I hope to arrive in Brasilia discussing hunger, misery, poverty and unemployment as priorities, because when we talk about these agendas, we are talking about the lives of women, blackness, we are talking about the lives of the Brazilian people“, said.

Watch the full (18min32s):

The elected deputy declared that she hopes to compose important collegiate bodies in the House, such as the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee). Hilton assesses that it is necessary “dispute” that space.

“They often think that our body is only for discussing human rights, for discussing segmented agendas, when we know the impact that the Budget has on the agenda of human rights, women, blackness and LGBTQIA+“, he stated.

In the Chamber of São Paulo, Hilton is president of the Extraordinary Commission for the Defense of Human Rights and Citizenship. He said he would stay “very honoured” to compose the group in the Chamber of Deputies.

Salabert is a professor of literature and councilor of Belo Horizonte. He also created the NGO Transvestwhich offers educational courses to transgender and transvestite people.

Also in an interview with Power360the elected deputy said it was necessary to discuss “structural policies” For the country.

“We need to go back to discussing structuring policies for the country. This is my commitment. If I wanted to stay in the 100% ideological discourse, I would stay in the social movements, which play a fundamental role in driving changes in the country. But politics presupposes the construction of structuring policies for the well-being of the people“, he declared.

Watch the full (24min50s):

Salabert declared that the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will be able to count on her for agendas involving social, environmental and climate justice.

“My commitment is with the people and the workers. I raise support for projects aimed at social, environmental and climate justice. For these projects count on me. […] We do not forget that the vice is Alckmin“, he says.

Defender of sustainability, the elected congresswoman states that her main confrontation will be with the ruralist caucus.

“My biggest confrontation will be with the ruralist caucus, which presents itself as a somewhat irresponsible caucus for endorsing a policy of dismantling environmental legislation“, he stated.