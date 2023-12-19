Lira scheduled plenary sessions for every working day of the week; Congress still needs to approve the 2024 Budget

The Chamber of Deputies must vote, this Tuesday (Dec 19), on the project which changes the New Secondary Education, established in 2017 during the government of Michel Temer (MDB).

The urgency was approved last Wednesday (Dec 13) by 351 votes to 102. Deputies must also deliberate on the sports betting taxationa proposal that was modified in the Senate and returned to the Chamber, in addition to enacting tax reform.

Casa Baixa has plenary sessions scheduled until Friday (Dec 22). According to the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in addition to voting on the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) and the 2024 Budget, deputies must vote on projects “less controversial” of interest to the parties.

“So that we maintain the tradition that every end of the year the parties choose an agenda in the last week that represents the average political thought of each party”Lira told journalists on Friday (Dec 15).

Among the agendas that are also on the deputies' radar are the Fuel of the Future (PL 4196/2023); the carbon market framework (PL 528/2021); and the Energy Transition Acceleration Program (5174/2023).

The LOA (Annual Budget Law) needs to be voted on by the end of the week, before congressmen go into recess. The vote by the Congress plenary is scheduled for Thursday (Dec 21), but the text will first need to be approved by the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee), which should occur by Wednesday (Dec 20).

Here is the agenda for the sessions National Congress this week:

Tuesday (Dec 19), 12pm – vote on the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law);

Wednesday (Dec 20), 3pm – promulgation of the tax reform text (PEC – promulgation of the tax reform text (PEC 45 2019);

Thursday (Dec 21), 10am – analysis of 12 – analysis of 12 presidential vetoes and the 2024 Budget;

Sessions of Senate this week: