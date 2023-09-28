Councilors were prevented from participating in the agenda; Witnesses heard gunshots and bomb disposal squad was called

The session of the Belford Roxo City Council (RJ) was interrupted this Wednesday (September 27, 2023) after a fight between councilors this Wednesday (September 27, 2023). Witnesses say there were shots fired at the scene.

The councilors Fabinho Varandão (MDB) and Eduardo Araújo (MDB) were prevented from participating in the session after their resignations from City Hall were not approved. Even so, they tried to participate in the day’s agenda, but were blocked by the President of the Chamber. Afterwards, a general fight took over the House. To the portal g1, Varandão said that shots would have been fired during the confusion.

🫣BUSK, CONFUSION AND SCREAMING Belford Roxo City Council was closed with confusion between officials and public servants this Wednesday (27). pic.twitter.com/WpGG0QlzMN — Camarote da República (@camarotedacpi) September 27, 2023

For the councilor, the dismissals were not approved by the mayor Waguinho (Republicans) because it is a strategy to avoid votes against the manager’s proposals in the municipality. The Board of Directors of the Chamber, despite being divided, did not authorize the return of both. After the incident, Varandão and Araújo filed a police report for aggression and threats.

“Today a very cowardly thing happened in the Belford Roxo Chamber. Councilor Eduardo Araújo and I came to take office, we tried yesterday and we couldn’t. We were attacked inside the Chamber. I saw the employee punch councilor Marquinho in the face at the table. This is a complete lack of respect“, declared Varandão to the g1.

On the afternoon of the same day, the bomb squad was called to respond to the suspicion of an explosive device in the car of the councilor and Secretary of Culture of Belford Roxo, Friend Binho. However, according to the Civil Police, a GPS was found and the device was sent to the 58th DP for investigations.

