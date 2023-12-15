A similar highlight was rejected in the 1st round, but approved in the 2nd in the last minutes of the discussion in victory for the bullet bench

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Friday (Dec 15, 2023) a highlight that removed from the text of the tax reform the section that established that the selective tax could be levied on weapons and ammunition in the last minutes of the 2nd round vote.

The suggestion to change the text was presented by the PL (Liberal Party), led by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The suppression of the text is a victory for the bullet bench. A similar request had been rejected in the 1st round of discussion. To stop the overthrow, 308 votes were needed, the minimum quorum for the approval of a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution).

However, he only received 293 votes in favor and 198 against. With that, he was knocked down. The taxation on weapons and ammunition would be in relation to production, commercialization and import, except for those intended for public administration, such as police. The tax reform was approved in 2 rounds and will be enacted next week by the National Congress.

