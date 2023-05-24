The Chamber of Deputies rejected the highlight (proposed wording adjustment) presented by the PSOL/Rede federation to suppress adjustment measures in the substitute for the complementary bill of the new fiscal framework presented by the rapporteur, deputy

Claudio Cajado (PP-BA).

After approval of the merits of the matter, by 372 against 108 votes, and the rejection of the amendments, the

mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), ended the session in plenary. the other four

highlights presented will be voted on this Wednesday, 24.






















