The Chamber of Deputies rejected the highlight (proposed wording adjustment) presented by the PSOL/Rede federation to suppress adjustment measures in the substitute for the complementary bill of the new fiscal framework presented by the rapporteur, deputy
Claudio Cajado (PP-BA).
After approval of the merits of the matter, by 372 against 108 votes, and the rejection of the amendments, the
mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), ended the session in plenary. the other four
highlights presented will be voted on this Wednesday, 24.
