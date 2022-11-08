The approved text included the “national” aspect of the expression; The bill goes to the Senate for review

The Chamber of Deputies symbolically approved the PL (Bill) 4168 of 2021 which recognizes Christianity as a national cultural manifestation. The proposal was analyzed by the plenary this Monday (7.Nov.2022) and now goes to the Senate.

The project is authored by Rep. Vinicius Carvalho (Republicans-SP). The text approved in plenary, however, belongs to the rapporteur Julio Cesar Ribeiro (Republicans-DF), which included the aspect “national” the cultural manifestation. Here’s the intact of the report (215 KB).

Ribeiro said he has no doubt that Christianity is “deeply rooted in the culture of a large contingent of the Brazilian people“.

He further stated that “the Christianity, in its essence, corresponds to a profession of faith, it must be admitted that it also presents itself as a cultural manifestation in Brazilian society. Although it transcends borders, it is up to, given the arguments presented, to also recognize it as a national cultural manifestation”.