Several parties in the House of Representatives are afraid that the rules for landlords will become so strict that fewer rental properties will come onto the market. A bill to ban temporary contracts may not make it.

Government parties VVD and CDA want landlords with only one home to be exempt from the ban on temporary contracts. The parties are afraid that otherwise a large part of the rental properties will soon remain empty.

They want to include this exception in an initiative bill from government partner ChristenUnie and opposition party PvdA that regulates a ban on temporary rental contracts. If the amendment proposals from VVD and CDA make it, the CU and PvdA will consider withdrawing their bill if necessary. “Because then the situation for tenants would become even worse than it is now,” says CU MP Pieter Grinwis.

VVD and CDA are afraid that a too rigid ban on temporary contracts will deter homeowners, causing them to leave the property empty. In times of housing shortage, a temporary home is always better than no home, says VVD MP Peter de Groot. “I am concerned that this will scare off landlords.”

To sell

About 80 percent of the landlords in the Netherlands are private individuals who only have one home that they rent out. This concerns approximately 250,000 rental homes. If it is up to VVD and CDA, those landlords may continue to offer temporary leases, provided they intend to sell the house in the long term. "For example, it concerns people who inherit a house," says CDA MP Jaco Geurts. "They must be given time to decide what to do with the inheritance and to be able to rent out that house temporarily. We are afraid that small landlords will otherwise drop out and we can't have that now."

The bill by ChristenUnie and PvdA should make a permanent rental contract the norm again. Since 2016 it has become easier to offer temporary rental contracts and since then this rental form has taken off enormously.



Quote

We want to improve security of tenure Pieter Grinwis, Christian Union At the time, the idea behind this amendment was that more affordable rental homes would be added if a landlord was not immediately committed to a tenant. But that didn’t happen. According to PvdA MP Henk Nijboer, it has mainly resulted in less rights for landlords. Many landlords want another tenant after the lease ends so that they can increase the rent.

Help your own child

There are exceptions in the proposal by Nijboer and his CU colleague Grinwis. For example, a private landlord may cancel the rent if he wants to help his own child find a house. But VVD and CDA explicitly want to include a number of exceptions to the ban on temporary contracts in the law. For example, Geurts has tabled another amendment that contains a number of other exceptions in addition to letting to blood relatives. Such as people who temporarily live elsewhere for their work.

Initiator Grinwis has difficulty with all the exceptions that other parties want to his bill. “Certainly the proposal to give everyone who says they want to sell their house in the long term the right to conclude a temporary lease is disastrous. Anyone with only one home for rent will then have this included in the rental contract. That actually worsens rent protection, while our bill aims to improve it.’

Critical

Whether the bill will pass is uncertain. Opposition party PVV is also critical and is, among other things, afraid that landlords will fall flat in court if they want to evict their tenants in order to provide their own child with a roof over their heads.

The parties’ fears do not come out of the blue. The cabinet is working on several laws to curb the rental market in order to do something about the sometimes exorbitant rents. For example, Minister Hugo de Jonge (People’s Housing, CDA) also wants to impose a maximum rent on some of the houses in the private rental sector. The Regulatory Pressure Assessment Board warns that this law may discourage investors and landlords from building homes for the middle segment or offering them for rent.

