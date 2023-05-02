By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) -The Chamber of Deputies is preparing to vote this Tuesday on an ambitious bill to regulate social networks in the country, which has the support of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Judiciary, at the same time which mobilizes an intense campaign against global technology giants, religious leaders and oppositionists linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The rapporteur for the proposal, Deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), presented the last version of his opinion on Thursday, with the support of the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who is working to advance with the text after strive to approve the urgency of the matter last week.

Despite having guided the proposal to a vote, Lira called for this Tuesday leaders and the rapporteur to assess the scenario and should only carry out the vote if there is an environment to approve it and the text is not disfigured, according to sources close to him and deputies heard by Reuters. It is possible that only the vote on the base text will be carried out, leaving controversial points for votes separately through amendments or highlights.

The opinion of the so-called Brazilian Law of Freedom, Responsibility and Transparency proposes to make platforms responsible for published content, in a shift in relation to the current norm, governed by the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet.

Companies will have to, for example, act actively in the search — and preventing the dissemination — of content that involves gender, age and race discrimination and that preach crimes against the State, elections and acts of terrorism, even still in the phase preparatory.

The proposal also provides that platforms will have to remunerate journalistic companies for the use of content, leaving values ​​for later regulation. National media groups have been favorable to the text.

“The current situation (network regulation) created the environment for January 8, produced an environment of violence in schools and tragedies like those that happened in São Paulo and Santa Catarina,” said the rapporteur for the text to Reuters. “There is a desire of the population for there to be parameters”, he highlighted.

Pressured by parliamentarians, Orlando Silva made retreats in the last version of the proposal. He withdrew the creation of an autonomous authority within the government to oversee social networks.

“I chose to remove this proposal from the text to allow the debate to flow, because there are many other items and if we were paralyzed, because we did not agree with the role of this entity, we could miss an opportunity”, said the rapporteur.

For the parliamentarian, the option with the greatest support at the moment is to transfer these powers to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). Another possibility, he said, is to leave it to the self-regulation of the platforms and, what is not complied with, will proceed to the judicial sphere.

CONTRARY CAMPAIGN

The platforms activated an intense campaign against the text and, in general, argue that the proposal brings risks to freedom of expression and to business while charging more time to debate it.

The clashes reached a new level when Google, which also controls YouTube, used its own platform to spread its criticism of the project.

This Monday, a link below the main window of the search engine in Brazil took users to a text in which the Director of Government Relations and Public Policies at Google Brazil, Marcelo Lacerda, states that the Fake News PL would have the “potential to impact the lives of millions of Brazilians and companies every day”.

The movement led the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, to announce that he will ask the Ministry’s National Consumer Secretariat for an analysis of the conduct, “in view of the possibility of configuration of abusive practices by companies”. The proposal’s rapporteur called Google’s positioning “dirty play”.

The Federal Public Ministry in São Paulo notified Google and Meta on Monday for allegedly acting on their platforms against the project. They will have 10 days to provide clarification.

For the Brazilian Chamber of Digital Economy, an entity that brings together Google, Facebook and TikTok, the project “aggravates risks of state control”. At the same time, the group is in favor of regulation.

The chamber also states that, even after the suppression of the autonomous platform inspection entity, the text contains the figure of an issuing body that could demand the platforms to remove content “based on generic premises, without objective criteria”. This, they estimate, could leave the door open for any Executive body to present this type of demand.

The association also criticizes the opinion for forcing platforms to pay “including vehicles that spread fake news”.

In a note on Saturday, Meta, the company responsible for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said that the new version of the text has “20 completely new articles, which have never been widely discussed, and contain devices that harm the majority of Brazilians who use the internet for the purpose of serving a few economic interests”.

TikTok, on the other hand, reiterated its support for regulation, but said the project could “encourage more misinformation” and harm entrepreneurs.

In Parliament, the most active voices against the project are names aligned with Bolsonaro and leaders of the evangelical bench, which split in relation to the text, even after changes made by Orlando Silva to accommodate them.

Deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ), for example, posted on his Instagram a website, created at the beginning of the month, entitled “PL da Censura”, which counts the votes against and in favor of the proposal. The site is hosted on a domain in the city of San Francisco, California, with guardians removed “for privacy”.

If approved, the project to regulate digital platforms will go to the Senate for a vote.

(Edited by Flávia Marreiro and Eduardo Simões)