Deputies asked for more time to analyze Congressman Pedro Paulo’s report; text must be voted on on October 24th

Party leaders in the Chamber agreed to postpone the vote on the project on the taxation of financial investments abroad (offshores) and the so-called super-rich funds (onshore) after meeting with the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), this Wednesday (4.Oct.2023).

The deputy’s report Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ) was published on Tuesday (3.Oct), but has been discussed since last week by deputies. The leaders, however, asked for more time to analyze the text (PL 4,173/2023).

“Voting safely is better than voting with the risk of people thinking that we are trying to rush and turn off the lights on an issue that is so important and sensitive.”, said the rapporteur.

The expectation is that the vote will be held in two weeks, after Lira returns from a trip to China and India. The likely date is October 24th.

“The report was very short notice, it was published yesterday, at 9:50 pm. This was a consideration made by several leaders, despite President Arthur [Lira] want to vote on the matter”, said the PL leader, Altineu Cortes (RJ).

At the leaders’ meeting, the merit was also discussed, but adjustments must be specific, according to the rapporteur. For Pedro Paulo, the government is satisfied with the established consensus.

The Executive is interested in the proposal and participated in the negotiation. The Ministry of Finance is counting on the revenue determined by the new taxes to be able to eliminate the fiscal deficit in 2024.

Read more:

The project determines the taxation of financial investments abroad at 15% to 22.5%. The rapporteur also proposed reducing from 10% to 6% the taxation on income from investments in investment funds in the country, the so-called super-rich funds.

The taxation of offshores It was initially sent by the government as a provisional measure, which lost its validity in August. The topic was included in another MP’s report, that of the minimum wage adjustment, but was rejected from the text.

Therefore, the Executive resent the proposal as a bill with constitutional urgency and also issued a new measure on the taxation of exclusive funds (onshore), the so-called investment funds of the super-rich.

The 2 subjects were unified in Pedro Paulo’s report, which would initially also include changes in the JCP (interest on equity), but this section was excluded.