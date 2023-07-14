Text grants forgiveness to acronyms that did not meet the quota of resources for women and removes sanctions for accountability

The Chamber of Deputies postponed the installation of the special commission to discuss the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) until the return of the parliamentary recess. 9th of 2023which grants amnesty to parties that did not comply with certain Electoral Justice rules. The installation of the collegiate was postponed due to the beginning of the agenda in Congress, when the discussion of projects in plenary begins. The PEC changes the Constitutional Amendment of 117 of 2022 –which stipulated, in April 2022, a minimum resource quota of 30% for female candidates– and withdraws sanctions on political parties that did not follow these electoral rules until the 2022 elections.