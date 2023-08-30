Text creates national policy to encourage work for homeless people; Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) is the author

The Chamber of Deputies postponed for the 4th time the vote on the project that creates the PNTC PopRua (National Policy for Decent Work and Citizenship for the Homeless Population). The text establishes mechanisms to promote this population’s access to work, income, professional qualification and higher education.

The text had been discussed in plenary on the 15th, 22nd and 23rd of August. The rapporteur for the proposal, deputy Orlando Silva (PC of B-SP), traveled to Angola on Wednesday (23.Aug) at the invitation of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). As in this 3rd (29.Aug), the other sessions were closed before the analysis of the proposal.

Initially, the project determined that companies with more than 100 employees that adopted the PNTC PopRua should reserve 3% of job openings for homeless people. However, after a meeting with party leaders, the rapporteur, deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), removed the excerpt from the proposal. Still in the report, the congressman says that the text does not affect public expenses.

By the original text of the deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP), the reservation of vacancies would be valid for companies that participated in a bidding process or that had contracts with the federal government and States participating in the project. In the rapporteur’s new opinion, the parameters, quantities and deadlines for meeting these quotas will be regulated by the Executive.

UNDERSTAND THE PROJECT

On August 9 of this year, Casa Baixa approved the urgency to vote on the text, which allows it to be analyzed in plenary without going through thematic committees. The proposal is divided into 3 axes:

homeless people”;

for professional qualification and higher schooling” It is

for professional qualification and higher schooling” It is “facilitation of access to income, associativism and solidary entrepreneurship”.

The text establishes that the Union and the States can establish partnerships with public bodies and private institutions, provided they are non-profit, to develop and put into practice programs that comply with the PNTC PopRua.

It also determines that companies that hire homeless people must respect labor and social security legislation. It is prohibited, for example, to pay remuneration per day worked below the amount defined by law.

The cities or states that adopt the policy should establish CatRua (Worker Support Centers), units responsible for “articulate actions of employability, professional qualification, solidary economy and intersectoral integration” to the population without decent housing. States that already have work incentive institutions can incorporate CatRua into their structures.

Among the functions of the CatRua units for the homeless population are “capture, register and forward” to job vacancies, guaranteeing access to Pronatec (National Program for Access to Technical Education and Employment) and Sine (National Employment System) and facilitating the issuance of documents, such as identity and work cards.

CatRua should also guide employers regarding the “Support needs and work environment adaptations” to employees living on the streets, in addition to training and assisting in “development of socio-emotional and relational skills” to get the jobs. CatRua can also indicate beneficiaries for employment qualification scholarships.

