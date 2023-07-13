Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/12/2023 – 21:10

Share



The Chamber of Deputies postponed the installation of the special commission to deal with the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Amnesty for the return of the parliamentary recess, on the 1st. of August. The project that exempts parties and politicians who committed electoral crimes from 2015 to 2022. This is the last step before the PEC goes to the vote in the plenary of the Chamber.

The creation was postponed after an attempt by PSOL to prevent the registration of the minimum quorum for the start of work. The attempt did not succeed, but the agenda of the National Congress postponed the beginning of the session. The House will appreciate vetoes and joint bills.

308 votes are needed for approval. As shown the Estadão, the text unites supporters of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Bolsonaristas. If approved, the PEC needs to go through the Senate.

Punishments subject to fines, such as irregular or abusive advertising in campaigns, as well as non-compliance with gender and race quotas in elections, will be annulled if the proposal is sanctioned and incorporated into the Constitution.

The last pardon postponed the validity of the quota for women and blacks from 2020 to 2022. Parliamentarians previously had two years to adapt.

The PEC also allows companies to pay party debts contracted until August 2015, the year in which the Federal Supreme Court (STF) considered unconstitutional the donation of legal entities.

In the session, parliamentarians will elect the chairman of the committee, who, in turn, will define the rapporteur. Internally, there is an expectation that the brief text will undergo changes, especially to respond to pressure from civil society organizations and jurists.

Even with the activism of these groups, members of the opposition and government came together to approve the text with 45 votes in favor to 10 against in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), in May.

Both the government leader, José Guimarães (PT-CE), and the opposition leader, Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ), signed the PEC application. Novo and PSOL were the only parties that were against the CCJ.

Added to the amounts refunded to the treasury for irregularities in the party account between 2015 and 2017, the PT, of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will have to return just over R$ 23 million. The PL, from former President Jair Bolsonaro, will have to send R$ 4.7 million. The Electoral Justice has a period of up to five years to judge the accounts of the parties.

Amnesty PEC does not involve Bolsonaro

The PEC that will have the commission formed this Wednesday has no connection with the bill revealed by the Estadão which intends to grant amnesty to former president Jair Bolsonaro, an initiative led by Bolsonaristas. A project authored by Bolsonarist deputies tries to free the former president from the conviction imposed by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that declared him ineligible for eight years.























