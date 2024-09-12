Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/09/2024 – 2:36

The Chamber of Deputies postponed the conclusion of the vote on the payroll tax increase bill until 9 am this Thursday, the 12th. The basic text was approved late on Wednesday night, the 11th, and the highlights were rejected during the early hours of the morning.

However, deputies still need to vote on a drafting amendment and the final wording of the

proposal.

The suggestion for postponement came from the leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), due to the lack of a quorum of 257 votes. The opposition was obstructing the vote. As of 2:23 a.m., only 238 members of parliament had voted.

Also this morning, the government requested, through the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), a three-day extension to the deadline given by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) for the conclusion of the tax relief procedures. The deadline ended on Wednesday.