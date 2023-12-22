Taxation of online games faced resistance from the evangelical bench; proposal is part of the government's priorities

The Chamber of Deputies approved in the early hours of this Friday (Dec 22, 2023), by 292 votes to 114, the bill which regulates the taxation of sports betting. The inclusion of taxation on online games was a reason for impasse among congressmen. The topic was removed from the proposal in the Senate, but deputies defended its reinclusion in the text. The text now goes to presidential sanction.

The evangelical group was against the project because they believed that the regulation could be a form of encouraging gaming addiction, called ludopathy. In recent days, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the project rapporteur, deputy Adolfo Viana (PSDB-BA), negotiate with the parliamentary front to guarantee approval of the text.

The Chamber had already approved the taxation of betting companies in September. The proposal was approved in the Senate last week with changes and, therefore, the project returned for analysis by deputies.

Betting regulation is one of the priorities of the government's economic team. The Ministry of Finance estimates collecting R$ 1.6 billion in 2024 with the measure. The project is part of the Executive's strategy to increase revenue next year and pursue the fiscal target of zero deficit.

The text, however, underwent changes in the Senate, which could reduce its impact. The main one was changing the rate on companies' gross revenue obtained from games (subtracting prizes paid to bettors) from 18% to 12%.

It also changed 30% to 15% the rate that the bettors will pay Income Tax on prizes greater than R$2,112.

The senators maintained the charge of up to R$30 million as a grant for sites that want to operate in Brazil, but changed the deadline 3 to 5 years.

The opposition in the Senate also negotiated the explicit inclusion of the prohibition the installation of casinos and slot machines in physical locations.