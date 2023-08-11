Consultancy has as partners chiefs of staff, the executive secretary of the CCJ and the former general secretary of the Board of Directors. Everyone earns more than R$ 30,000

A group of 4 civil servants from the Chamber of Deputies opened a company to sell training and consultancy for lobbyists and other professionals to work in the National Congress. They also offerengagement between parties” interested in issues being discussed in the Legislative. All have salaries greater than R$30,000.

The company name is Legis Consulting and Training. The company’s publications on social networks say that the consultancy combines “Rigorous research, dialogue with experts, and stakeholder engagement”. Despite the suggestion to engage parties, the owners say they do not lobby. They claim that they train the lobbyists.

“We do not provide and do not intend to provide activities identified with what is called lobbying. (…) Our purpose in setting up Legis is, taking advantage of our vast experience and academic background, to teach courses for anyone who wants to act effectively in the Federal Legislative. This is our occasional, but not necessary, point of contact with lobbying agents.”the company said in response to questions from the Power360. read the full of the note (50 KB).

At the Instagram, Legis’ profile, however, used the hashtags #lobby #relgovers, among others associated with the lobby, in its publications. After being contacted by Power360page admins edited the posts.

Here are the names, salaries and dates of entry into the civil service of the members of Legis:

Patricia Medeiros Berto (R$ 33,424.60) – entered the Chamber on 31.jan.2013. She is like the executive secretary of the CCJ;

(R$ 33,424.60) – entered the Chamber on 31.jan.2013. She is like the executive secretary of the CCJ; Nivaldo Adam Ferreira Junior (R$36,722.33) – entered the Chamber on September 10, 1993. He is chief of staff of the 3rd secretariat of the Bureau, exercised by deputy Julio Ribeiro (PSD-PI);

(R$36,722.33) – entered the Chamber on September 10, 1993. He is chief of staff of the 3rd secretariat of the Bureau, exercised by deputy Julio Ribeiro (PSD-PI); Fabio Almeida Lopes (R$ 36,310.11) – entered the Chamber on 17.jan.2002. He was a relgov (lobbyist) for the UK embassy in Brazil;

(R$ 36,310.11) – entered the Chamber on 17.jan.2002. He was a relgov (lobbyist) for the UK embassy in Brazil; Ruthier de Souza Silva (R$31,045.10) – entered the Chamber on November 12, 1992. He was Secretary General of the Bureau until December 2022. Today, he is working in the commissions department.

With the exception of Ruthier, all are formal members of Legis. There is a 4th partner, who acts as administrator: João Gabriel da Silva Ferreira. He is not on the staff of the Chamber of Deputies. The law 8,112/90known as “Server Status“, prevents public servants from being company administrators.

The text forbids public officials to participate in “management or administration of a private company, personified or not, to carry on business, except as a shareholder, quotaholder or limited company”.

the deputy Julio Cesar (PSD-PI), with whom Nivaldo works, was contacted. He denied having knowledge of the venture. “It would never have my endorsement. It’s something they do on their own“, he said.

The Chamber of Deputies was sought. He said he does not comment on specific cases. But that does not allow House officials to engage in lobbying.

“In theory, the performance of employees of the Chamber of Deputies in lobbying activities in legislative processes in this House is prohibited. If confirmed, it constitutes illegal conduct to be investigated in a disciplinary procedure”, said the institution in a note.

A Legis Consulting and Training was opened in August 2022. At the end of July of this year, he set up pages on social networks and made publications about the company’s work object.

“We were set up with the mission of facilitating the understanding of decision-making processes in the federal legislative arenas through reading scenarios and a combined understanding of formal and informal rules”, says one publication.

The company intends to act in the workplace of associated civil servants, the Federal Legislative.

Former STF minister Marco Aurélio Mello, who was a labor judge, said that even though there is no need for exclusivity in most civil service, there are functions that are incompatible with the position. He spoke in theory, without being introduced to the details of the Legis case.

“I cannot conceive of someone with a position of trust acting in the same house within the scope of the lobby. The problem of the internal regulation of the Chamber and the ethical question arises. It is an undesirable legal situation for the service taker and provider“, he said.

Lawyer Fernando Dantas, master in public law, indicated some questions that acting as lobbyists for employees of the Chamber may cause:

If working on commissions where the employee’s company has clients with interests, does it go against precepts of morality?

“If it is characterized that the act promised by him resulted in a purpose to which he was linked in private activity, he has the possibility of entering the criminal field”;

“If it is characterized that the act promised by him resulted in a purpose to which he was linked in private activity, he has the possibility of entering the criminal field”; payments can be seen as an exchange of advantages?

“There is even a field for the application of a rule for the imputation of a crime of corruption”.

The lawyer says that the dual performance, as a civil servant and a lobbyist, enters into a “gray field” of the laws: “If the scope of the consultancy is confused with the body where the employee is working with a functional link, it can be configured as administrative advocacy and even influence peddling”. Like Marco Aurélio Mello, Dantas spoke in theory.

A shelter (Brazilian Association of Intergovernmental Relations), which represents lobbyists, criticizes double acting, whether by public officials or former politicians. Here’s what an excerpt from yours says code of Conduct on the duties of associates:

“Not to hire or remunerate, even indirectly, former occupants of public offices in quarantine, except in cases permitted by law or with specific authorization from the competent public bodies“.

What is lobbying?

The term refers to the defense of public or private interests, whether of companies, associations, people or groups. The people who perform this function are the lobbyists.

Here is the lobby entry from the Aurélio dictionary: “Group of people or organization whose professional activity is to seek to influence, openly or covertly, public power decisions, especially in the legislature, in favor of certain private interests“.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the term originated from meetings between British parliamentarians and nobles in the halls, the lobbiesof Parliament when there were sessions.

There is the North American version about the origin of the term. President Ulysses S. Grant (1864-1869) used to drink brandy and smoke cigars at the end of the day at the Willard Hotel in Washington. A number of people approached him in the lobby, the entrance hall, of the place. He then proceeded to call those people “lobbyists“, or lobbyists in Portuguese.

Lobbyists tend to seek out decision makers, such as congressmen and government representatives, and present their versions on topics under discussion, or that may come up for debate. And they try to convince them with arguments that favor their client.

In Brazil, the profession is not regulated. Therefore, lobbyists look for terms such as relgov (government relations), institutional relations, legislative process specialist, legislative consultantamong others, to define their actions.

The Chamber of Deputies approved in 2022 the bill 1.207/2007, regulating the profession. It is under discussion in the Senate. There is no date to vote.