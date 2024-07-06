In a video posted on TikTok, a person with a cone on their head and a green sheet shows some spaces in the building

A Chamber of Deputies published this Saturday (6.Jul.2024) on his TikTok profile a video adhering to the trend of the gnome, which became popular on the platform. The video shows a person with a cone on his head and a sheet walking through the Green Room and the Pedro Aleixo library.

“The Master Teacher appeared on a tour of the Chamber’s spaces”he wrote. Started by the profile Crawly Possessedthe trend is to imitate a goblin and travel through different places in a relaxed way.

Watch (15s):