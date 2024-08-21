This week, the INE will define the number of legislators, including those of relative majority and those appointed via plurinominal, that the parties of the ‘Fourth Transformation’, as well as those of the Opposition, will have in the Chamber of Deputies that begins its functions on September 1.

While those with a relative majority were designated by popular vote, it will be that same vote that will define, through a formula, how many plurinominal seats will be awarded to each party.

PROPOSAL AT THE INE

If this project is approved, Morena and its allies would obtain at least 364 of the 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, which would give them a qualified majority, allowing them to approve constitutional reforms without the support of another party.

In the case of the Opposition, they would obtain 135 seats, and one more who arrived via independent candidacy.

OVERREPRESENTATION?

The discussion of the proposal, which will be discussed first on August 21 in the Committee on Prerogatives and Political Parties, and on August 23 in the General Council, will focus on whether to determine whether a possible overrepresentation by political party or by coalition will be qualified.

Critics of this model point out that the 4T, that is, Morena-PT-PVEM, cannot have 72.8 percent of the Chamber when it won only 59.9 percent of the votes.

However, the project took into account what is established in Article 54 of the federal Constitution, where no party may have a number of deputies by both principles that represent a total percentage of the Chamber that exceeds by eight points its percentage of the national votes cast.

AND THE SENATE?

In the case of the Senate, it is expected that the ‘4T’ parties will need at least three votes from the Opposition to achieve a qualified majority in the Plenary.