The Chamber of Deputies finally gave the parameters with which the drafting of a new Constitution will be carried out after the failure of the previous one at the polls last September. On that date, more than 60% of the population voted “I do not approve” of the text that sought to change the current Constitution that comes from the time of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

This Wednesday the Chilean Chamber of Deputies gave the green light to carry out the constituent process that will draft a new Constitution and that has the objective of being approved by Chileans after the failure of the first attempt. All this in an attempt to heed the call of the Chilean people to replace the current one, which has its origins in the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

With a large majority of 109 votes in favour, the deputies approved that the new body be made up of 50 people elected by popular vote and have the support of a committee of experts, to be appointed by Congress.

The 37 votes against the proposal came mostly from the ultra-conservative Republican Party and the liberal People’s Party, which did not participate in last year’s negotiations, which brought together 14 parties including from the conservatives from the Independent Democratic Union to the Communist Party.

The Minister Secretary General of the Presidency, Ana Lya Uriarte, said that “we should not be surprised or dramatize the fact that there is a group of parliamentarians who do not agree with the constitutional reform project, because in a democracy this is what happens: majorities prevail, but minorities are respected”.

This is the second time that Chile undertakes a constituent process after the failure suffered at the polls on September 4. On that date, more than 60% of the voters did not approve the text that was drafted after more than a year by a joint constituent assembly, democratically elected and that had a space reserved for indigenous peoples. Now there is a complex process ahead that will culminate on December 17 with a referendum in which it will be seen if the Chileans decide to approve this constitution.

The dates of the constituent process

– Installation of the Committee of Experts:

It will be made up of 24 members on an equal basis – 12 elected by the Chamber of Deputies and 12 by the Senate.

He will have three months to present a constitutional draft

– Installation of the Admissibility Technical Committee:

Equal legal body made up of 14 jurists who will be proposed by the Chamber and the Senate.

– Popular election of the 50 members of the Constitutional Council.

– Installation of the Constitutional Council:

You will have a period of five months to present the project of the constitutional proposal

They will be elected by senatorial constituency.

– Plebiscite in which the public will be asked if they approve or reject the text of the new Constitution.

One hundred days before the call to the polls, the electoral roll must be closed for the consultation, which must be universal and mandatory.

with EFE