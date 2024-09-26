In a historic vote, the Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved the reform that elevates the program to constitutional status Young People Building the Futurean initiative aimed at providing Financial support for young people between 18 and 29 years old who neither study nor work.

With 473 votes in favor and zero against, the proposal was approved in general and in particular, and was sent to the Senate of the Republic for ratification.

This legislative step ensures that the Mexican State provide monthly support equivalent to the current minimum wage to young people who are unemployed.

The main objective is to offer them the opportunity to train in different work areas for a period of up to 12 months, facilitating their insertion into the labor market.

Despite allegations of corruption that have surrounded the program’s operation in the past, the consensus reached in the lower house reflects the support of all parties to this social policy.

Deputies from Morena, PAN, PRI, PVEM, PT and MC agreed on the importance of consolidating the program in the Constitution as a guaranteed right for Mexican youth.

Deputy Sergio Carlos Gutiérrez Luna, acting as president of the Board of Directors, presented a synopsis of the opinion prepared by the Constitutional Affairs Committee.

He explained that the initiative seeks to establish a mechanism that allows young people to develop job skills, helping to combat unemployment and reduce educational gaps.

“The program has a strong focus on job training in economic units such as businesses, companies, workshops and stores, providing young people with the necessary tools for their employability in the short and medium term,” Gutiérrez Luna stressed.

Financial support as a constitutional right

The approved opinion establishes that article 123 of the Constitution The policy will be amended to include the new right. According to this, the State will allocate a monthly support equivalent to at least one minimum wage for young people who neither study nor work. This benefit will allow beneficiaries to receive compensation while they gain work experience.

Currently, the minimum wage in Mexico is 248 pesos per day, which means that young people will receive an amount close to 7,440 pesos per month for the duration of their training. The deputies pointed out that this support is a fundamental measure to reduce the labor gap and promote the professional development of the new generations.

The Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro (Young People Building the Future) program, which has been one of the flagship policies of the Federal Government since 2019, has had as its main goal the labor inclusion of young people in vulnerable conditions.

Through training in various productive sectors, we have sought to generate opportunities for those who cannot find employment or continue their education.

The reform establishes that young beneficiaries will have the opportunity to train in businesses, companies, workshops and other economic units for a period of up to 12 months, depending on the type of activity. Once this period has concluded, it is expected that young people will have the necessary skills to integrate into the formal labor market.

Following the vote in the Chamber of Deputies, the bill has been forwarded to the Senate of the Republic for analysis and eventual approval.