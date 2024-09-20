The plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies approved in general and in particular the assignment of the National Guard to the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), after endorsing a Morena reservation that excludes sailors from integration.

With 353 votes in favor, 126 against and zero abstentions, the Plenary of the Lower House approved early this Friday morning, in particular, the constitutional reform that formalizes the integration of the National Guard into the Sedena.

This decision, supported by a qualified majoritymarks a milestone in the country’s public security strategy, by modifying various provisions of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States.

The draft decree, which will now be sent to the Senate for analysis, involves modifications to 12 articles of the Magna Carta.

Among the most relevant provisions is that the National Guard will be a professional and permanent public security force, made up of military personnel with police training and dependent on the Sedena.

Debate in particular: key changes and conflicting positions

During the discussion, legislators from different parties, such as Morena, PRI, PAN, PVEM, PT and MC, presented reservations to several articles of the project, including the transitional articles that regulate the transition of the National Guard.

One of the most relevant reservations was presented by Deputy Merary Villegas Sánchez, from Morena, who proposed eliminating the words “of origin” and “marine” from Article 21, which was accepted by the Plenary.

The final wording thus describes the National Guard as a force comprised of “military personnel with police training,” eliminating the specific reference to marine personnel.

The reservation was supported by Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, from the PT, and Leonel Godoy Rangel, from Morena, who argued that the elimination of these words would avoid confusion about the composition of the National Guard.

In contrast, PRI member Rubén Moreira Valdez and other opposition legislators criticized the reforms for considering that they consolidate the militarization of public security, weakening civilian control over the security forces.

Military control and its impact on public security

One of the most debated points was the amendment that gives Congress the power to issue laws that regulate and limit the participation of the Army, Navy and Air Force in public security tasks. This provision was pointed out by opposition legislators as a step towards the militarization of the country, by allowing the Armed Forces to become directly involved in matters of internal security.

During the session, it was stressed that Congress will have 180 days, from the date of entry into force of the decree, to harmonize the legal framework. In the meantime, the organization and operation of the National Guard will continue under the current provisions.

Deputy Germán Martínez Cázares expressed his concern about the powers that the project grants to the Federal Executive, allowing it to use the Army, Navy and Air Force to support public security.

The PAN member warned about the possible erosion of human rights and the growing centralization of military power in civilian tasks.

Transition of the Federal Police and financial resources

One of the most sensitive aspects of the reform is the treatment of the labor rights of former members of the defunct Federal Police, who will now be assigned to the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).

The ruling establishes that specialized personnel may continue in the GN on a temporary basis, under collaboration agreements between Sedena and the SSPC.

The ruling also provides that financial and material resources originally intended for the operation of the Federal Police will be transferred to Sedena to cover the needs of the National Guard.

This transfer includes operating expenses and budgetary resources required for the staff that remains in the corporation.

The constitutional reform now goes to the Senate of the Republic, where an analysis is expected before its final approval.

The bill also stipulates that the Senate, or failing that, the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union, will ratify the appointments of the senior leaders of the National Guard, proposed by the President of the Republic.