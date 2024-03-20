Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/20/2024 – 22:25

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (20) the basic text of the bill that redefines the National Secondary Education Policy in Brazil. The approved proposal establishes a workload of 2,400 hours for basic general training (adding up the three years) and 1,800 for technical training, in a staggered manner. The proposal must still be analyzed by the Senate.

Federal deputies are now voting on the highlights, which may change points in the proposal.

Related news:

The vote in the Plenary was monitored by the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana. The rapporteur of the bill that reviews the new secondary education, deputy Mendonça Filho (União-PE), highlighted that the propositions guaranteed in the text addressed the concerns of the government of increase the number of hours for basic general training. “The great virtue of this proposal is that it was the result of extensive negotiation.”

The approved project is an alternative to the secondary education reform established in 2017, which provided for 1,800 hours for basic training, with 1,200 for training itineraries, which are the subjects that the student chooses to deepen from of what is offered to you. The current government sent a new proposal to Parliament, establishing a minimum basic training of 2,400 hours.

The approved substitute maintains the provision of the Spanish language as optional. It also maintains the possibility of hiring professionals with renowned knowledge, without bachelor's degree training, for subjects in the technical vocational itinerary.

The training itineraries will have a minimum duration of 600 hours and will consist of deepening the areas of knowledge, considering the following emphases: languages ​​and their technologies; mathematics and its technologies; natural sciences and their technologies; applied human and social sciences; and technical and professional training.

The government leader, deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), thanked the rapporteur for building a consensus with the government and all parties in the Chamber. “This is how you build public policies and a result based on dialogue,” he said.

Some PT and PSOL parliamentarians criticized points in the approved project, such as the possibility of professionals with notable knowledge in professional and technical training and the lower workload for technical education. Deputy Tarcísio Motta (PSOL-RJ) said that the establishment of 1,800 hours for technical education will result in the precariousness of this modality. “We will have two secondary schools, one for general training, which could be comprehensive, and the other for technical training, which will be precarious, because this will be for the poor”, he criticized.

Representative Sâmia Bomfim (PSOL-SP) also criticized the rule that says that the provision of technical and professional training can be carried out through technical cooperation between education departments and accredited institutions, preferably public. “In practice, this means that they will prefer to do it with the private network. and we know which sectors have been lobbying since the approval of the new high school,” she said.