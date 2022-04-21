Guadalajara Jalisco.- Beauty is not what predominates in this contest, because the aspiring Mariachi and Charrería Ambassador 2022 they have to stand out for their knowledge about Mexican and Jalisco traditions.

But in addition, they must demonstrate their passion for history of the mariachi and the Tequilano matter what part of the world they come from, because on this occasion, the call is open at an international level.

The 26th edition of the contest organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Guadalajara, announced the search for the new face that will represent said organization for a year.

“For the first time This event will have an international callopening the possibility for another country like the United States to participate, offering the opportunity to all those Hispanic women who want to be a spokesperson for our icons through Mexican music in the world.

“For this we have carried out a strategic alliance with the contest Beauty Mexico Internationall based in San José, California, who have extensive experience in this type of event in the USA, and the International Jalisco Federation, which is in charge of logistics and operation, both governed by the regulations stipulated by our Festival”, informed the organizers of the contest.

the summons It will be from April 28 to May 27while the selection of finalists will take place on June 10 at the facilities of the Chamber of Commerce and the final will be held on August 25, an event that will be broadcast on Televisa.

The activity is part of International Meeting of Mariachi and Charreríawhich this year will hold its 29th edition, although the days on which it will be held are yet to be defined.

According to the organizers, in 2021 they received around 150 entries, among which they chose 8 finalists and then the first three places.

The functions of the Mariachi Ambassador will have the task of presenting herself in the activities of the annual meeting, in addition to be a worthy hostess, representative and spokesperson for Jalisco and Mexican roots worldwide.

Prizes for first, second and third place will be 40 thousand, 25 thousand and 20 thousand pesosyes, respectively.

To register, the organization provides the following number: 33 3880-9064where the documentation to be submitted will be shared.