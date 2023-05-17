Alderman minimized work analogous to slavery in his city and offended Bahian workers

This Tuesday (May 16, 2023) the City Council of Caxias do Sul filed the impeachment process against councilor Sandro Fantinel (without party), who minimized work analogous to slavery in the State of Rio Grande do Sul and offended Bahian workers .

By 13 votes to 9, the parliamentarians rejected the request for the loss of Fantinel’s mandate, which will continue in the normal exercise of the position.

On February 28, the councilor said that it was not for businessmen from RS to hire “those people upstairs”, referring to workers in Bahia. He even instructed them to hire Argentines, because, according to him, they are “clean, hardworking, correct, keep the hours and keep the house clean”.

Regarding the case in which the PRF (Federal Highway Police) rescued 206 workers in a situation similar to slavery in wineries in Bento Gonçalves, Fantinel stated that the events were “exaggerated and mediated”.

In general, parliamentarians considered impeachment a “overkill”, since Fantinel was sorry for the lines. Councilor Maurício Scalco (Novo), for example, who voted to maintain the mandate, said that “penalty should be educational and balanced, not vindictive”.

In his speaking time, the councilor reiterated his apologies and criticized the media coverage: “In the same ordinary session, I asked for the removal of those statements from the Annals of the House. Afterwards, in the space of the small file, I recanted. But that didn’t make it to the media. I reiterate my apologies and forgiveness. Radical ideology will no longer be part of my daily life.”.