A Mines and Energy Committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (2.Aug.2023) an invitation to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveiraexplain the new fuel price policy adopted by Petrobras.

Initially, the request, presented by the deputies Filipe Barros (PL-PR) and Danilo Forte (União-CE), proposed the summoning of the minister. The members of the commission agreed to turn it into an invitation, which must be answered by the minister by August 23rd.

FUEL PRICES

In May, Petrobras announced a new model for defining fuel prices, with the end of the PPI (International Parity Price) policy adopted by the company for over 6 years.

In the PPI, the prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas followed the trend of the values ​​practiced in the international market, having as reference the price of a barrel of oil type Brent, calculated in dollars.

In the new model, Petrobras will take into account other references for calculating prices, such as the domestic market, in addition to the international market. The idea, according to the state-owned company, is to mediate the interests of the shareholders and the social role of the company defended by the government, aimed at meeting the expectations of the Brazilian consumer for lower values.

With information from Brazil Agency