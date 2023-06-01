Deputies rejected change proposed by the Liberal Party to replace expression in the text of the provisional measure

The Chamber of Deputies maintained on Wednesday (May 31, 2023) the expression “gender” in the text of the provisional measure for the reorganization of ministries (MP 1154 of 2023). The term is mentioned in an excerpt about the powers of the Ministry of Women, which include coordinating affirmative action and defining actions to comply with agreements and conventions “on ensuring gender equality. The Liberal Party had proposed an amendment to replace the expression with “guarantee of equality between the sexes”. The suggestion had its origin in an amendment presented in the joint committee and that had already been rejected by the rapporteur, deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL). Opposition deputies stated that use of the word “gender” would be a way of imposing a “ideology”. Governists, however, defended that the use of the word refers to a social differentiation between men and women and not just a biological issue.