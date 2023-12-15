Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 15/12/2023 – 22:00

Tax incentives for vehicle factories in the North, Northeast and Central-West are extended until 2032. By 341 votes in favor, 153 against and four abstentions, the Chamber of Deputies maintained the benefit inserted by the Senate in the tax reform.

Voting on the highlights of the basic text of the tax reform took almost three hours. The proposed amendment to the Constitution needs to be voted on in a second round to be promulgated. The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, intends to conclude the vote this Friday (15).

In the first vote on the tax reform, in July, the Chamber had overturned the extension of the incentive by one vote difference. At the time, the highlight had only 307 votes, of the 308 necessary to approve proposed amendments to the Constitution (PEC).

Before voting on highlighting the automotive sector, deputies defeated the renewal of incentives for the auto parts industry, by 285 votes to 192. Another incentive, for the production of electric car batteries in the three regions, was maintained by 299 votes to 192 .

The three incentives oppose parliamentarians from the South and Southeast and those from the North, Northeast and Central-West and generated controversy during the processing of the tax reform.

Specific weapons and regimes

The Chamber also rejected the PL's highlight that intended to exclude from the tax reform the selective tax on weapons and ammunition, except those purchased by the Public Administration. The collection of the tax, which will affect goods harmful to the environment and health, was maintained by 326 votes to 161.

By 445 votes to 29, the deputies also rejected the PSOL's proposal to remove the 1% limit on the market value of the selective tax rate on oil and minerals. The item had two abstentions.

The plenary also rejected the reinstitution of specific regimes (tax definition after the reform) for some sectors of the economy. Included by the Senate, they were removed from the text by the tax reform rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB). By 370 votes to 62, the Chamber rejected the specific regime for sanitation services and highway concessions.

By 437 votes to 10, the Chamber overturned the PL's highlight to change the distribution of the future Tax on Goods and Services, which will be collected by states and municipalities. The Senate text determined as a distribution criterion the average revenue of federative entities between 2024 and 2028. In today's opinion, rapporteur Aguinaldo Ribeiro removed the item from the text, which will leave the distribution to a complementary law.

The deputies, however, reinstituted in the tax reform the increase in the salary ceiling for state and municipal auditors to R$41,000, the same remuneration as ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Removed from the text by Aguinaldo Ribeiro, the item, included in the reform by the Senate, returned to the PEC by 324 votes to 142. It will be up to city halls and state governments to send laws to raise salaries, which will generate pressure on local public accounts.

Hybrid session

The second vote on the tax reform in the Chamber began shortly before 3 pm and is being held in a hybrid format, with some parliamentarians in the plenary and others voting online. The opposition tries to obstruct the vote, to delay the session.

As the Chamber only removed and reinstituted points from the PEC approved by the senators, without changing the merits, the proposal does not need to return to the Senate. With the end of voting in the first round, it is no longer possible to change the text. Only suppressive amendments, to remove points from the tax reform, can be voted on in a subsequent round.